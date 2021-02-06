Woman Rep wants parliament to enact law to deal with school arsons

Baringo County Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot wants parliament to enact a law to deal with a wave of school arsons in the country.

The County MP said in January alone, Baringo Central had witnessed the burning of eight schools with the latest being Timboiywo boarding primary school.

She said the juveniles must be held to account if such incidents are to be tamed.

She spoke in Kabarnet, Baringo Central where she also raised concern with the Energy Regulatory Authority’s lacklustre attitude in enforcing measures to stop the sale of petrol in jerricans.

Baringo Deputy Commissioner, however, blamed parenting for the indiscipline among learners.

Schools that have been razed down in the past month include Kabarnet High, Kituro, Lake Baringo, Mochongoi Secondary, Barweza day and Timboroa High.

Last month, three secondary schools across Bungoma County were closed indefinitely after students went on rampage and torched property worth millions of shillings in a worrying trend of unrest.

Khasoko boys was closed after the students walked out to protest lack of entertainment, while fire razed dormitories at Ndivisi boys and Mbakalo High School respectively.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned students against engaging in acts of violence and crime, which may dent their image once they leave schools.

The DCI said they are archiving and consolidating charges, which may be preferred to each and every student involved in any crime. The criminal charges will be reflected on clearance certificates and certificates of good conduct when such rioting learners apply for one.

The crimes include armed and chaotic demos, arson, drugs, cyber bullying, and assault of any degree, drunkenness or any reported crime of any kind.