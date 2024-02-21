Women Senators decry missing gender parity clause in NADCO report

We thought we had cracked it but at the last minute there were changes in views and perspectives about the topic and I believe this house is not lacking in women and men who I believe are positive about this inclusivity - Aaron Cheruiyot, Senate Majority Leader

The recommendations proposed in the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report are currently under consideration by legislators in Parliament.

At the Senate, a section of lawmakers is raising concern over the apparent lack of the two-thirds gender principle element in the report.

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda while supporting the report, however, noted women feel left out and want it to be part of the NADCO report.

“As we look at the amendments, two-thirds gender issue should be looked into, it is very key for us women,” said Mutinda.

Her sentiments were echoed by her nominated counterparts Gloria Orwoba who objected to supporting the report and Senator Veronica Maina who while supporting the report said the report had fallen short of the expectations of the women.

“I would like you the leadership of this house, having understood how important it is to take care of over 50% of the Kenyan population to find an avenue where the amendments are being proposed to reintroduce that very important issue,” said Veronica

Senate leader of the Majority party Aaron Cheruiyot who was part of the committee said the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule featured in the discussions but not in the report.

“We thought we had cracked it but at the last minute there were changes in views and perspectives about the topic and I believe this house is not lacking in women and men who I believe are positive about this inclusivity, ” said Cheruiyot.

Cheruiyot noted that the house will have to make a bipartisan decision asking the speaker to guide the house on how to go about it during discussions on the report.

“If we miss to resolve the two-thirds gender challenge under this bipartisan spirit, then I doubt if we will ever have any better opportunity in our term of parliament,” he added.

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and his Kisii counterpart Richard Onyonka added their voice saying the issue can still be resolved.

“It is not that people did not want to pass the two-thirds gender rule, but it was because of vested interests and there were people who were ready because they felt that it was going to disadvantage the men,” said Onyonka

According to the Senate majority leader, the formulae and ideas had already been proposed such as the inclusion of between 28-36 women to make the house fully compliant.

The Senate currently is short on two-thirds gender compliance by only two women

The issue was pushed to a sub-committee