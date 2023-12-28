Women urged to form self-help groups to attract government funding

Women in Kirimari Ward, Embu County, have been asked to join self-help groups to tap and benefit from the Sh10-million revolving fund to be initiated by the County Government.

Kirimari Ward MCA Ibrahim Swaleh said the only way for them to benefit from the scheme or other government funds was through registered self-help groups.

Speaking during a meeting with over 100 women groups from the area, Swaleh asked the groups to ensure their registration status was up to date for them to qualify for the funding once it’s rolled out.

“As the County Government invests in development projects, we also want our women to benefit economically,” he said, noting that his focus was to transform the livelihoods of the area residents.

He said it is these groups that will lead to the minimization of economic and social exclusion of women in the labor force.

Youth, Gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services CEC Jane Waroga reported that they were in the final stages of operationalizing the revolving fund that will offer financial support to women groups to sustain and grow their businesses.

Ms. Waroga called on all registered groups to update their records to be able to cash in on the kitty once it is rolled out next year.

“We do not want to deal with briefcase groups and that is why we are appealing to women groups to have their groups duly registered and also have their records in order,” she said.

She announced that her department will in the meantime offer training to women groups in various fields including table banking, investment, savings and corporate management.