Women urged to seek elective positions in the 2022 elections

Women have been urged to go for elective positions and to actively participate in budget-making processes in Counties in order to hold leaders accountable.

Kajiado County Assembly Speaker Johnson Osoi said women should take advantage of the available elective positions instead of waiting to be given positions for free.

The speaker also urged women to fully participate in the budget-making process and Bunge Mashinani in order to hold leaders accountable on allocated county resources.

Forum for Women in Development Democracy and Justice Director Nancy Sitima stressed the need for women empowerment saying girls especially in Kajiado face a myriad of challenges including early marriages, FGM and lack of education.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Women should take action on issues touching them so as not to be left behind in matters education and literacy,” She said.

Forum coordinator Nekesa Julian said they had achieved their objective of ensuring locals understand the budget making process and cycle.

The Locals who attended the forum commended the effort saying it offers them a chance to be more enlightened on county resources allocation.

Uraia Trust Civic education campaigner Mary Wanje said tremendous steps have been made in Kajiado to enlighten locals on the constitution and their obligations in budget making process.