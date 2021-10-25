Women urged to take up leadership roles in hospitality industry

Kenya Association of Women in Tourism (KAWT) has called on women in the hospitality industry to aim for leadership positions available.

While marking its 10th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa KAWT revealed that despite women making up 60% of the tourism sector workforce, they remain under-represented in key leadership positions.

KAWT said the situation was similar across the globe where most female employees in the sector are in junior positions.

During the event which also coincided with the association’s annual general meeting, veteran hospitality expert and investor, Jane Adams, was re-elected national chairman.

In other leadership slots, Maureen Obunga, General Manager of Malindi based Ocean Beach Resort was named the National Vice Chairman while Nyandia Nyamu was confirmed as the KAWT Chief Executive Officer and Secretary.

Mombasa KWAT chapter chairperson, Janet Chamia, retained her seat as the KAWT Mombasa County chair.

Addressing the media, Adams said that she was delighted to see a full house attendance during the meeting at a time of great challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

”We have all suffered due to this pandemic. I wish to thank KWAT members who in their respective roles ensured that they offered whatever little support to the needy during the pandemic times,” she said.

She added that they conducted a survey last year as the pandemic raged and identified partners with whom they could work together to offer a boost to women in tourism.

She at the same time expressed confidence at the surge in number of new entrants in terms of membership into the association despite pandemic times.

”We are currently in 16 out of the 47 counties. However, going by inquiries we are receiving, we hope to be in all the counties soon,” she said.

Adams while applauding the role of women in the tourism industry added that they are happy with efforts by the government to recognize women in its membership ranks who have been tapped owing to the expertise to serve in various positions in the government.

She singled out Kenya National Convention Bureau (KNCB) Chief Executive Officer, Jacinta Nzioka who was appointed to a director at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Nzioka said that the Meetings Incentives, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) remains a highly resilient sector of the larger tourism and hospitality industry.

”Out of the total number of visitors who come into our country, a record 35% come for business, tourism meetings and events including business corporate meetings,” she said.

KAWT serves as a professional platform for women empowerment and helps unite and mobilise women in the tourism and hospitality sector to take active roles in promotion of tourism in Kenya and come up with programmes that promote and enhance social harmony.

It also exploring ways to cushion women in the sector against the effect of COVIDD-19. Most of the workers who have been laid off because of COVID-19 are women, it said.