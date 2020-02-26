Women’s beach volleyball team intensifies training ahead of Olympic qualifier

Written By: KNA
13

Kenya women’s national beach volleyball team training at Flamingo Beach Hotel in Mombasa in preparation for the Olympic Qualifiers
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kenya Women’s National Volleyball team exuded confidence to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games in July this year.

After successful zonal qualifiers in Tanzania last month, the team has pitched camp in Mombasa to prepare for Olympic Qualifiers in Nigeria from 4th to 8th March 2020 at Jabi Lake Beach in Abuja.

Also Read  Aubameyang double helps Arsenal overcome stubborn Everton

Kenya came second during the first round qualifier games played at Mbalamwezi Beach in Dar es Salaam behind Rwanda.

“The players are in top form and determined to make history and qualify for Olympic Games for the first time,” said the team coach Sammy Mulinge.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Speaking to Kenya News Agency on Wednesday at Flamingo Beach Hotel where the team is camping, Mulinge said his players were responding well to training and injuries reported so far.

Also Read  Four Kenyan Table Tennis players set for Tokyo 2020 qualifiers

He said the camp was providing conducive environment for training and thanked the hotel management for according the team the necessary support.

Also Read  Serge Gnabry scores twice as Bayern Munich beats Chelsea 3-0

Mulinge said out of the six players at the camp, two will be dropped before the team departs for Nigeria.

Kenya is grouped together with the hosts Nigeria, Cape Verde, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where all teams will face each other in a round-robin fixture.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR