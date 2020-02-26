Women’s beach volleyball team intensifies training ahead of Olympic qualifier

Kenya Women’s National Volleyball team exuded confidence to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games in July this year.

After successful zonal qualifiers in Tanzania last month, the team has pitched camp in Mombasa to prepare for Olympic Qualifiers in Nigeria from 4th to 8th March 2020 at Jabi Lake Beach in Abuja.

Kenya came second during the first round qualifier games played at Mbalamwezi Beach in Dar es Salaam behind Rwanda.

“The players are in top form and determined to make history and qualify for Olympic Games for the first time,” said the team coach Sammy Mulinge.

Speaking to Kenya News Agency on Wednesday at Flamingo Beach Hotel where the team is camping, Mulinge said his players were responding well to training and injuries reported so far.

He said the camp was providing conducive environment for training and thanked the hotel management for according the team the necessary support.

Mulinge said out of the six players at the camp, two will be dropped before the team departs for Nigeria.

Kenya is grouped together with the hosts Nigeria, Cape Verde, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where all teams will face each other in a round-robin fixture.