Women’s Economic Empowerment conference concludes with calls for abolishment of inhibitive socio-cultural norms

Policy stakeholders have been called upon to utilise gender disaggregated data in Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) policy and programme design and implementation.

The clarion call was made in the just concluded three-day International conference on Women’s Economic Empowerment at Kenyatta University.

The conference, organised by the Kenyatta University Women’s Economic Empowerment (KU-WEE) Hub, brought together researchers, scholars, networking groups, and policy stakeholders to share knowledge and experiences under the theme “Initiatives for What Works to Advance Women’s Economic Empowerment.”

The purpose of the Conference was to disseminate evidence so far generated by the Project as well as to expand networks, increase visibility and outreach.

Speaking during the conference, Principal Secretary State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, Anne Wang’ombe, reiterated the government’s commitment to the empowerment of women and girls.

“The constitution of Kenya is clear on the place of women and girls in our society,” she said, adding that the Medium Term Plan III prioritizes Women’s Economic Empowerment and provides a strategic direction to fast track women’s economic empowerment,consequently harnessing their capacity to contribute to socio-economic growth.

Despite these strides, research findings shared revealed gaps in macro and microeconomic financial systems, inhibitive cultural norms and inadequate gender data as some of the key barriers to sustainable WEE.

Member of Parliament for Mbita, Millie Odhiambo called on women to learn to question decisions and challenge barriers that limit them to the periphery.

She urged them to develop strategic personal and professional goals and dare to occupy spaces that have hitherto been men’s.

The MP lauded women who support other women and girls, adding, “I have introduced the Assisted Reproductive Technology bill and family reproductive healthcare bill to address infertility and reproductive health issues respectively”.

The Vice-Chancellor, Kenyatta University, Prof.Waceke Wanjohi, emphasised the University’s commitment to the continued generation of credible data to inform WEE policies and programmes at both the county and national levels.

“As a university, we endeavour to work towards ensuring meaningful participation by women in economic decision-making at all levels, from the household to international institutions”, she said.

The objectives of the conference included; sharing experiences and learning lessons on the Initiatives for What Works to Advance Women’s Economic Empowerment.

The WEE conference also offered attendees the opportunity to network and collaborate through partnerships that will enhance the development of policies for increased women’s economic empowerment across Africa.

Similarly it offered stakeholders a chance to identify knowledge gaps that could be explored during future research, training and programming.