Wonder Woman 1984 is still streaming in cinemas and on international streaming service HBO Max

Wonder Woman 3 is in the works according to Warner Brothers who have fast-tracked another development with Patty Jenkins returning as director. The most powerful woman in the D.C Comics universe will return for a third and final movie.

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot as the titular superhero, is currently playing in various cinemas across the country. The movie will continue its theatrical run until 31st December this year.

According to Warner Brothers, the movie is a success despite the global pandemic and the need for the movie to run on a streaming service (HBO Max). The third movie will open in theatres traditionally.

The timeline for Wonder Woman 3 is still a mystery as Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are currently working on Cleopatra for Paramount, a movie centring on the legendary Egyptian queen.

Wonder Woman 1984 is available for viewing at Garden City Imax, Imax Mama Ngina, Prestige Cinema, Anga cinemas.

