Work is done in offices not political rallies, President Uhuru says

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for less talk and more service delivery among elected politicians hitting out at leaders who spend time criticising the Government.

The President without mentioning names said there is a section of politicians moving round the Country telling Kenyans what they have done.

But Speaking in swahili, President Uhuru said, “Kazi tunafanya. Kazi haifanywi juu ya magari, inafanywa ofisini.” In reference to the said politicians.

He said Kenya has made great strides in achieving Universal Healthcare for all saying the Country is heading in the right direction.

President Uhuru spoke as he presided over the official opening of this year’s Health Workforce Conference.

“The reason why United Kingdom, Canada and Australia are coming for our nurses, is because they are qualified. We are producing a quality workforce,” He said.

He lauded the management of Kenya University Teaching and Referral hospital saying the Molecular Centre has already treated over 200 patients months after it was commissioned.

The three-day conference seeks to provide stakeholders the opportunity to harmonize the curriculum and training of healthcare professionals in the country in support of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pillar of the Govt’s Big 4 Agenda.