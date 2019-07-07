Workers union opposes proposed university merger

The Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers has opposed plans by the ministry of education to merge public universities.

KUDHEIHA claims any merger must be within the confines of the law and must be guided by public participation involving all stakeholders, something that has not taken place.

The union Secretary General Albert Njeru claims plans by the government to merge public universities is a rush decision that is not backed by any law.

Njeru instead called for a sober approach on the merger issue for the sake of students in the institutions of higher learning.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha in fronting for the merger of public universities claimed the sector has been highly commercialized and if left unregulated, will distort the quality of education.

In his Budget speech, Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich said the more than 32 universities will have to be merged or closed down stirring anxiety over impending job cuts.

“University reforms are critical at this stage.

“We shall review all the university public financial and management systems, appraise ongoing projects with a view to restructuring them and implement radical measures that will include merger or closure of some universities and campuses that are not able to sustain their operations against the number of students admitted or degree offered,” said Mr Rotich.