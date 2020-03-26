Workout, eat well, stay home and stay healthy
There’s an unprecedented need to stay at home, now more than ever. As the government tries to contain the spread of COVID-19 or commonly known as the Coronavirus, we too must do our part where we can. In this case, it means staying at home.
Having said that, this doesn’t mean that you can’t stay active. There are plenty of workouts you can do from the comfort of your home or an area around it. If you have kids, don’t worry, you can make it fun for them too.
If you need extra motivation to get you started, you should follow Mitchelle Adagala on Twitter, Instagram and Youtube for all the stay at home workout motivation you need during this period.
How to stay active
Go for a walk or go for a run
The curfew is set from 7 pm to 5 am; that gives you an hour from 6 pm to 7 pm for an evening jog or any hour from 5 am for an early morning run/walk. The point is to avoid crowds and make sure you’re social distancing.
Do exercises using your body weight
Bodyweight exercises mean that you don’t need any equipment, just your body weight. Here are 15 you can do and repeat for a 30-minute work-out.
Squats – 30 reps or set a timer to 60 seconds
Lunges – 30 reps/ 60 seconds
Lateral leg raises – 15 reps/30 seconds; repeat with other leg
Skater hops – 30 reps/ 60 seconds
Donkey Kicks – 15 reps/ 30 seconds; repeat with other leg
Mountain Climbers – 30 reps/ 60 seconds each leg
High Knees – 30 reps/60 seconds
Push-ups – 60 seconds
Burpees – 60 seconds
Bicycle crunches – 60 seconds
Sit-ups – 30 reps/60 seconds; repeat with other side
Always remember to hydrate and warm-up before any exercise.