Workout, eat well, stay home and stay healthy

Image courtesy pexel.com

There’s an unprecedented need to stay at home, now more than ever. As the government tries to contain the spread of COVID-19 or commonly known as the Coronavirus, we too must do our part where we can. In this case, it means staying at home.

Having said that, this doesn’t mean that you can’t stay active. There are plenty of workouts you can do from the comfort of your home or an area around it. If you have kids, don’t worry, you can make it fun for them too.

If you need extra motivation to get you started, you should follow Mitchelle Adagala on Twitter, Instagram and Youtube for all the stay at home workout motivation you need during this period.

How to stay active

Go for a walk or go for a run

The curfew is set from 7 pm to 5 am; that gives you an hour from 6 pm to 7 pm for an evening jog or any hour from 5 am for an early morning run/walk. The point is to avoid crowds and make sure you’re social distancing.

Do exercises using your body weight

Bodyweight exercises mean that you don’t need any equipment, just your body weight. Here are 15 you can do and repeat for a 30-minute work-out.

Squats – 30 reps or set a timer to 60 seconds

Lunges – 30 reps/ 60 seconds

Lateral leg raises – 15 reps/30 seconds; repeat with other leg

Skater hops – 30 reps/ 60 seconds

Donkey Kicks – 15 reps/ 30 seconds; repeat with other leg

Mountain Climbers – 30 reps/ 60 seconds each leg

High Knees – 30 reps/60 seconds

Push-ups – 60 seconds

Burpees – 60 seconds

Bicycle crunches – 60 seconds

Sit-ups – 30 reps/60 seconds; repeat with other side

Always remember to hydrate and warm-up before any exercise.

