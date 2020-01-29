Works at Thiba Dam resumes as government release Khs 600

Works on Thiba Dam in Kirinyaga County has resumed after the national Government released Ksh600 million for the project.

The funds are however just a fraction of what the construction company needs to complete the project.

Officials of Strabag Company said all the employees who were sent on leave have been recalled to work.

The ksh20 billion Thiba Dam is expected to boost rice production in the Mwea Irrigation Scheme.

“We have resumed construction work after the Government availed funds for the project.” Senior company manager James Karanja said.

Mr Karanja however says the disbursed cash is not enough and the company will be requesting for more from Government.

“We expected to receive Ksh2 billion but the Government gave us only Ksh600 million which is not enough to complete the project.” Karanja said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta while initiating the dam had directed the project be completed within a stipulated time frame but it stalled in October due to lack of funds.

Currently Kenya produces 100,000 tonnes of rice annually which is not enough for local consumption, creating a dependence on imports to meet the deficit.

Meanwhile the Sogea Company has also resumed works in the expansion of rice canals in the region.

The work was temporality halted after the Government failed to remit Ksh 300 million for the project.

Deputy County commissioner Peter Nkunga said the company has since received the money and work resumed.

He said the remittance of the money by the National government has made work easier and the company will now be able to continue without interference from those affected by the project.

Mwea Member of Parliament Kabinga Wathayu thanked the Government for disbursing funds and urged those affected by the project to cooperate with the officials of the company.

“Don’t complicate the land issues if you want the work to be completed in good time, the project is meant to assist rice farmers in Mwea to double their produce and reduce rice import which affects the prices of rice in our locality,” he said.