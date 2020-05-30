Works on Ksh 520M Lake Naivasha waterfront start in June

The construction of the Ksh 520M waterfront around Lake Naivasha will kick off next month after the Ministries of Tourism and Transport approved the design.

Despite opposition from environmentalists, the government said that all stakeholders will be consulted before the real works begin.

According to the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Wavinya Ndeti, the project would take six months to be completed.

She said that the department of public works was working with their counterparts in Tourism to implement the waterfront which would be one of the largest tourist destinations sites in Naivasha.

“The design for the project is complete and we are working with the ministry of tourism in constructing the waterfront which will bring in job opportunities and visitors,” she said.

Wavinya was addressing the press in Naivasha after visiting the site of the waterfront and the Special Economic Zone in Mai Mahiu.

On the Special Economic Zone, she said that customs offices around the Dry Port would also be constructed starting next month.

“The President is keen to see the Special Economic Zone fully operational in the coming months and works on the administrative offices have started,” she said.

The CAS noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed works on the two capital projects but she was confident that they would be completed within the set timelines.

On his part, Oliver Chapa from KWS said that the waterfront would be unique and would have various features meant to attract tourists.

“Apart from holding a campsite, the waterfront will have dancing fountains and an aquarium and we expect all this to be ready within six months,” said the architect.

According to him, plans were underway to hold a public participation meeting with stakeholders so that the project could have their blessings.

“These grounds have for years been used by students from KWS and their classes will have to be transferred to the main institute near Naivasha town,” he said.

A designer from the department of Public Works Antony Kimondo admitted that the pandemic had greatly affected the works but was optimistic that they would recover the time lost.

“We have engaged all the stakeholders involved in this project and works will begin next month and based on our projections we expect the waterfront to be ready within six months,” he said.