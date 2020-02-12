World Athletics team assesses Kenya’s readiness ahead of U-20 Championships

A delegation of 19 officials from the World Athletics is in the country to assess progress made by Kenya ahead of this year’s World Under-20 Championships set to be held in Nairobi in July.

This will be World Athletics’ third visit for inspection having visited twice last year. Organising Committee chief executive officer, Myke Rabar says the officials will have a day-long meeting tomorrow with the various departments within the Organising Committee.

Rabar notes that the visit will inspire the committee to launch the final phase of the preparations and have everything rolling on time.

Kenya won the bid to host the World Under-20 Championships following a largely successfully World Under-18 Championships held in 2017 with a record turnout of about 60,000 fans attending the event at the Kasarani stadium.