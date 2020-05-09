World Bank, Nyeri County Gov’t fund Thiha–Sagana irrigation project

World Bank, Nyeri County Gov't fund Thiha–Sagana irrigation project

The World Bank through the Kenya Smart Climate Agriculture Project and Nyeri county government have funded Thiha–Sagana irrigation project in Mukurweini Sub-County to the tune of Ksh 34 million to boost food security.

The project is also aimed at improving nutrition during this time of COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time uplift the social-economic base of the residents.

Over 500 farmers, who have been practising sweet potato farming will benefit from this project that covers 60 hectares but will be expanded to 112 hectares to net more farmers.

Speaking on Thursday to members of the project at Rutune Primary School, Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga said that the project will help in the provision of reliable water for farming, women empowerment in food production and involvement of youth in modern farming as a way of generating employment and intensification of land use.

Kahiga added that his administration has supported the project with land for office construction and 4,060 pipes worth Ksh 2 million for water distribution.

