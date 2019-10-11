World Bank partners with Counties to mitigate floods and drought

World Bank has partnered with four Counties to address the rising cases of flooding and drought attributed to climate change.

Under the Kenya Accountable Devolution Programme, Narok, Makueni, Siaya and Kwale have been identified as pilot counties for the two year project.

Already, Narok County which for years has recorded perennial flooding has benefitted from a mobile early flood warning system under the programme.

This emerged when World Bank representatives met Governors from the four counties in Naivasha to review gains made from the project.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana said the programme would compliment what the National and County Governments are doing to mitigate climate change.

He said they have come up with policies and regulations in Makueni where one percent of the County’s budget is committed to environmental conservation.

“Climate change is real and we are paying for our consequences through the frequent floods and drought in various parts of the country,” he said.

On his part, Vihiga Governor Dr Wilbert Ottichilo who was representing the Council of Governors said that they were working closely with World Bank to extend the programme to the other Counties.

He said the four Counties have benefited from the programme adding that environmental policies are already in force.

“We are in discussion with the World Bank so that this programme that targets to address issues around climate change can be scaled up to all the 47 counties,” he said.

According to Margaret Arnold a senior Development Specialist from the World Bank, they had committed USD2m towards assisting the four counties.

Arnold said they are keen for the Counties to integrate climate and risk management into County integrated management plans (CIDP).

“We have started with four pilot Counties in the project and in the future we shall look if it’s possible to carry the gains into the other counties,” she said.

On his part, Nicholas Soikan also from World Bank identified Narok as one of the Counties that had largely benefitted from the programme in addressing disaster management and early warning systems.

“In the coming days we and other stakeholders shall be launching a mobile based flood early warning system in Narok,” he said.

Others present during the workshop were Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Siaya Deputy Governor Dr James Okumbe among others.