World Bank to extend Ksh 10b refugee hosts’ program for one year

The World Bank will extend the Ksh 10 billion Kenya Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (KDRDIP) for a period of one year to allow the communities and the government complete the works which was interrupted by COVID-19.

The program which covers Garissa, Wajir and Turkana counties has been anchored on changing the livelihood of communities hosting refugees by providing funds for entrepreneurship to community groups, improving their health and education facilities and ensuring the people have sufficient water supply through drilling of boreholes.

Garissa County got the lion share of Ksh 4.2 billion while Turkana and Wajir counties got Ksh 3.3b and Ksh 2b respectively.

Speaking after touring several development projects under KDRDIP in Lagdera and Dadaab sub counties, World Bank’s team leader for the project Matt Stevens said due to interruptions of the implementation of the project by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank is going to extend the program for 12 more months.

“The project is supposed to end in April 2022 but we are now in the process of extending it to April 2023 in response to Kenyan government request,” He said.

Stevens said that the World Bank is doing a midterm review to see whether the funds have been used for the right purpose and meets the needs of the communities

“We also want to see if the communities have the capacity to make decisions themselves and manage the projects. If they have the knowledge, the skills and the confidence they need to implement the project because this is a community based development project,” he said

KDRDIP national coordinator Dr. Ann Kinyua said that it had taken them a lot of time to sensitize and train the communities to be able to understand how the project works and set their priorities right.

She expressed confidence that her team will finish the program within the one year extension.

“This project has a lot of impact and benefit to the communities and it is them asking for the extension,” Kinyua said

“We have been able to construct hospitals and schools, drill boreholes and supply water to communities and enabled them to start business that will improve their lives and livelihoods in the long run,” she added

Residents have lauded the World Bank and the National Government for the extension saying the project has improved their livelihoods immensely.

“We are asking for more opportunities and funds so that we can develop our communities further. We need more water points, more hospitals and schools so that we don’t have to walk for kilometers to seek medical services,” said Daudi Dubo who is the Community chairman for the audit committee in Dertu.