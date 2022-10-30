World Cup hopeful Wilson focusing on Newcastle after scoring twice against Villa

World Cup hopeful Callum Wilson says he remains focused on performing for Newcastle after scoring two goals to help his side thrash Aston Villa in front of England boss Gareth Southgate.

Wilson beat Villa’s substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen from the spot after he replaced Emiliano Martinez, who was withdrawn after taking a blow to the head from team-mate Tyrone Mings.

"I should be in the squad" 👀 Newcastle forward Callum Wilson believes that if he stays fit and continues his good form he should be in England's World Cup squad 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/RLidl31S5q — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2022

The Newcastle striker doubled his side’s lead when he headed home from close range, with Joelinton and the in-form Miguel Almiron wrapping up a fifth win in six games for Eddie Howe’s side.

Southgate will soon name his England squad for the tournament in Qatar, but Wilson said he was not aware the Three Lions boss was watching on at St James’ Park as he helped Newcastle earn their fifth win in six games.

“You step over the white line and you focus on Newcastle,” he told Match of the Day.

“I’ve been asked numerous times about the World Cup and yes I’d love to go, but it was time for me to do my talking on the football field.

“If that’s good enough then so be it. All I can try to do is perform for Newcastle and see where it gets me.”

Wilson’s double takes him to six Premier League goals this season, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Brentford’s Ivan Toney the only Englishmen to have scored more.

Southgate has until 13 November to submit his final squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts a week after that.

The Three Lions will be hoping they can win the trophy for a first time since 1966, with a somewhat favourable group drawn for them as they are set to face USA, Iran and Wales as their final opponent.

The tournament begins on Sunday November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium when Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A while the final will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, one week before Christmas on Sunday December 18.

