World Cup: Kenya Amputee Football team through to the quarter finals

The National Women’s amputee football team is through to the quarter finals of the ongoing World Amputee football federation world cup in Carli Colombia after a 1-0 win over England.

Enroute to the last eight, Kenya played to a barren draw with Haiti, before they beat Peru 2-0 in the second match.

The Kenyan team went ahead to beat England 1-0 to book a date with Ukraine on Friday.

The Kenyan team will be looking forwards to secure a win to enable them progress to the semi finals where they will take on either Peru or the host Colombia .