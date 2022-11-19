World Cup unites towards a common cause, who stands a chance?

The last time the world was united towards a common cause was during the fight against Covid-19 was shared at all levels with same measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Once again, the world is going to be united in a way for close to a month but this time, not against a pandemic but to share happiness, excitement, anxiety and of cause disappointments that FIFA World Cup competition will present in Qatar starting on Sunday.

Not a random football competition, World Cup is the highest level and most valued sporting event that attracts billions of fans across the world – over 5 billion fans expected to watch the event with daily viewership standing at 227 million people – this definitely indicates that World Cup is the most followed sporting event in the world.

Dating back to 1930, the first FIFA World Cup in Uruguay attracted about half a million people who attended the event – this was the first one and not much was known about it.

Fast forward, 88 years later and the event was stage in Russia in 2018 attracting over three million fans who physically attended the event proving just how much the World Cup has grown in less than 100 years – although this was an impressive number, it was only fourth highest attended event ever. The 1994 World Cup in the United States set the record with over 3.5 million fans attending the tournament.

Is Qatar ready for the big event?

We are in Qatar and with all the controversies around how the tiny Middle East country won the World Cup bid, it’s all systems go.

Qatar is hardly renowned as a sports performer, it has brought the world of sport to its door. Indeed, sport – along with tourism – is expected to be a key part of Qatar’s economic future given its finite reserves of oil and gas.

It was difficult to reconcile how Qatar, with average daytime summer temperatures over 40℃, was an ideal pick for the tournament.

Qatar has gone to extraordinary lengths to stage the World Cup, spending an estimated 100 billion US dollars on infrastructure- with all the eight stadiums having air-conditioners to lower the high temperatures to at least 24℃.

The well done 36 billion dollars metro railways supplemented by new bus transit system are items worth appreciating. Adding to the mix are cruise ships and mini ‘floating hotels plus many constructed hotels – we say can Qatar is ready for World Cup.

Preparations and possible winners

Unlike in the previous cases where participating countries had more than a month to cam as they prepare for the World Cup, this Qatar edition has come with an interesting and rather a strange bit as teams had less than a week to gather and prepare for the event.

The disruption of many leagues across the world to allow the World Cup event commences in November was due to soaring summer temperatures in the country that – with the month being considered an ideal time to host the football event.

Despite the short time given to teams to prepare for the event, there is a positive bit of it as almost all players are coming from active league so no worries about fitness levels.

We get down to have a look at the groups and which teams stand chance to progress from Group stage matches.

Group A presents an exciting contest as there is only one clear favourite – host Qatar, Senegal, Equador and Netherlands.

Here, only the Dutch can be said to be favourites with all other teams having equal chances – but just on paper. Qatar will want to surprise many and with the home support, referee ‘behind them’ and of course ‘backing’ by FIFA as the host, they will want to push above their weight but nothing will work.

Netherlands and Ecuador stand a chance but Senegal should be in position to squeeze through should Ecuador slip.

Group B has England, Iran, USA and Wales and here no team has a guaranteed ticket to progress. Iran might look the underdogs in this group they might shock many by pulling results.

Experience and vibrant league will play a role in propelling England through but should they underrate other teams, they will have themselves to blame.

One can be sure USA and Wales is a tricky pick but considering the recent downward performance of the USA side, Wales stand a chance to edge them for the next stage ticket. So in this Group, England and USA or Wales should make it through.

Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland are in Group C and without mincing words, Argentina, based on their squad and experience should sail to the next stage with at least maximum points – and this a team that should make it to the finals.

We don’t expect much from Saudi Arabia in this Group and the battle comes down to Poland and Mexico. Should be an interesting contest but Poland will accompany Argentina to the next stage.

Defending champions are in Group D together with African side Tunisia, Australia and Denmark. Well, everyone expect France to have an easy but one thing we can be sure of, Denmark are the team to watch in this Group and should by all means make it through to the next stage with France.

Basing on capabilities and past performance at such a stage, Tunisia and Australia have no chance of making it past the Group stage and yes, football has surprises but not in this one.

Group E will present some exciting football… Spain, Germany, Costa Rica and Japan are all regulars in this top stage football competition but experience will work Germany and Spain.

Japan and Costa Rica might stage some good fight but all odds favours the two soccer power house in Spain and Germany.

Group F is another group that will offer some good football as Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Morocco lock horns for a ticket for the next stage.

Well, Belgium and Croatia look favorites to make it through to the last 16 but let’s keep an eye on Morocco and Canada. The North African county has never performed so well at this stage but maybe, just maybe, we can hope they can pull a surprise here.

Group G has Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon… This is a group that is anticipated to produce a finalist in Brazil and yes, based on the depth of squad and quality they have Brazil should breeze to the Rounds of 16 with ease and in fact all the way to the finals.

Cameroon will for sure struggle to contain the pressure from Serbia and Switzerland but at least they should be able to collect some points with a surprise win.

Group H we have Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Korea… an interesting group this is and all teams have equal chances. Here, many African team supporters are hoping Ghana will have a good one and pull it through to the next stage.

It’s a group that presents a perfect revenge chance for Ghana against Uruguay – we can’t forget what Suarez did to Ghana in South Africa. It will be a tough one for Ghana but they should be able to squeeze it through if the take their chances well.

All said and done, this is a World Cup of surprises and but all odds are favouring Brazil to clinch the title. All the best to all teams and let’s enjoy the World Cup.

Chris Diaz, Business leader and Brand Africa Trustee.