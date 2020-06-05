World Environment Day: Kenya bans single-use plastics in protected areas

Kenya joined the world in marking World Environment Day by banning the single-use plastics including bottles and straws in all protected areas and National Parks in Kenya.

This year’s theme “Biodiversity” focuses on demanding action to combat the accelerating loss of species and degradation of nature.

Following a presidential directive in last year’s World Environment Day, the ban came into effect today, 5 June 2020, in National Parks, beaches, forests and conservation areas.

This means that visitors will no longer be able to carry plastic water bottles, cups, disposable plates, cutlery, or straws into protected areas.

The move follows Kenya’s ground-breaking step of a nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags in 2017.

Kenya joins the rest of the world in setting the agenda for the sustainable management of waste in conformity with this year’s World Environment Day theme.

“The preservation of our environment is tied to our well-being and the well-being of future generations. This ban is yet another first in addressing the plastic pollution catastrophe facing Kenya and the world, and we hope that it catalyses similar policies and actions from the East African Community,” Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, said.