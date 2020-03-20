World Health Organization cautions against fake news on COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged people to verify information on Covid-19 before sharing it on social media.

The Organization dismissed as fake a document going round on social media platforms advising people on how to make hand sanitizer.

The document reads, “For those who may find it difficult to get hand sanitizers because of the coast, scarcity, or would like it in large quantities, you can do it yourself locally at home for your families, friends….”

It goes ahead to provide what it terms as a World Health Organization standard recipe on how to make hand sanitizers, information that WHO has disowned.

WHO has also dismissed a job alert shared on social media claiming the Organization is recruiting people to help in the fight against Coronavirus by working at home.

The alert has a link which one is used to click to apply for a job that requires no experience and where one would work for only 2-3 hours and earn 5-100 USD.

The Organization has also disowned another alert notifying people of “free internet recharge from World Health Organization,” to get aware of corona virus.

WHO says all these alerts on social media are fake and should be treated as such, urging people across the world to instead visit https://bit.ly/2U4nJSR for any information they may need on COVID-19.