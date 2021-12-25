World ignoring huge tragedies, sorrowful Pope Francis says

Pope Francis has warned that the world is becoming so desensitised to crises and suffering that they are happening now while hardly being noticed.

In his annual Christmas Day message, the pontiff pointed to ongoing turmoil in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, as well as in areas of Africa, Europe and Asia.

He also said the effects of the pandemic threatened efforts to resolve conflicts on an international level.

He spoke outdoors again this year after making his speech indoors last year.

Thousands of Catholic faithful – wearing face masks amid Covid precautions – watched in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican as the Pope delivered his Urbi et Orbi address from the balcony of the Basilica.

Pope Francis warned about the social consequences of the pandemic, saying there was “a growing tendency to withdraw… to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together”.

He said that “on the international level too there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer path” to resolve conflicts.