World leaders celebrate Kibaki’s legacy, achievements in moving tributes

1/2 The cortège of former President Mwai Kibaki traverses through several Central Kenya towns and market centres on its way to Othaya in Nyeri County for the State Burial Service and interment of the departed 3rd President of the Republic of Kenya🇰🇪. #FareWellKibaki pic.twitter.com/sourhRzJfF

His body was transported by road from Lee funeral home Saturday morning to his resting place in Othaya in Nyeri county. The convoy traversed through several Central Kenya towns and market centres on its way to Othaya in Nyeri County for the State Burial Service and interment at his Munyange home, in Nyeri County.

Kibaki who ruled for 10 years from 2002-to 2012 has been eulogised by his successor President Uhuru Kenyatta as one of Kenya’s greatest statesmen, a visionary and a leading architect of modern Kenya.

1/2 Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa🇿🇦 (South Africa), Salva Kiir🇸🇸 (South Sudan) and Sahle-Work Zewde🇪🇹 (Ethiopia) as well as former President of Malawi🇲🇼 Joyce Banda on Friday signed the condolence book of the late President Mwai Kibaki at State House, Nairobi… #FareWellKibaki pic.twitter.com/4ylyGxlgIe

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Salva Kiir (South Sudan) and Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia) as well as former President of Malawi Joyce Banda are among those who paid glowing tributes during the Kibaki’s state funeral service held Friday at Nyayo Stadium.

World leaders continue to pay their last respects to Kenya’s third president Emilio Mwai Kibaki as his final journey began in the Capital city Nairobi.

H.E. Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda It is with sorrow and grief that I have learnt of the passing on of President Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya on 22nd April, 2022. Former President Kibaki steadfastly steered Kenya through turbulent times with wisdom and foresight. He forged ever stronger partnership with the Republic of Kenya and deepened his country’s ties with the Republic of Uganda. His legacy includes tremendous contributions toward the revival of the East African Community.

On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Uganda and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to you as well as to the family of the former President Mwai Kibaki.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very trying moment. May the Almighty God rest the soul of President Mwai Kibaki in eternal peace and comfort his family.

Rwanda

H.E. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the passing of His Excellency Mwai Kibaki, former president of the Republic of Kenya.

The Government of the Republic of Rwanda extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the late President Kibaki, as well as to the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya during this moment of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time of sorrow.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, Republic of Rwanda It is with deep sadness that the Government of the Republic of Rwanda learned of the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya.

The Government of the Republic of Rwanda extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the late President Kibaki, as well as to the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya during this moment of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time of sorrow.

South Sudan

H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of H. E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya, which occurred on 22nd April, 2022. With inexpressible grief, I convey my deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of South Sudan to H. E. Uhuru Kenyatta, the family of the former President and the people of the Republic of Kenya. In honour of the former President Kibaki’s legacy, I declare three days of mourning and order the South Sudan flag to be flown at half-mast across the country during those days.

President Kibaki will be remembered as a courageous statesman who took a principled stance in his pursuit of dignified and practical politics throughout his political career. In opposition, his practical approach to politics kept the torch of accountability burning in Kenyan institutions. When he became President, the economic policies he enacted.

Regionally, President Kibaki earned the respect of his peers because of his work on regional stability. He oversaw the conclusion of the historic Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) between the Sudan Government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), which ended one of Africa’s longest civil wars. He Picked up the quest to end the Sudanese civil war from where President Moi left it off. As we mourn this iconic leader, let us remain inspired by his approach to politics and dedication to public service, the attributes which earned him respect both in Kenya and internationally. I pray that God gives President Kibaki’s family and those who are mourning him the comfort they need during this difficult hour to cope with this enormous loss.

With my deepest sympathies.

Djibouti

H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti It is my duty to convey to you, on behalf of the People and Government of Djibouti and in my own name, my sad condolences and my deepest sympathy and solidarity, following the death of the former Kenyan President, the late Mwai Kibaki.

Djibouti sympathizes with the late Mwai Kibaki’s death as an icon and a source of culture and worthy political and intellectual heritage that can be used to address challenges with serenity, clarity and success.

An inveterate patriot, he was able to gain the unanimous esteem of his countrymen for his pragmatism and his talent as an enlightened and visionary leader.

He will have undoubtedly marked the history of his country, as I have also been involved in a number of emblematic reforms, including Vision 2030 development plan which is still in effect in Kenya.

I would to extend my deepest condolences to you, Mr. President, to the family and friends of the late former Head of State to the entire Kenyan people and friends of the late former Head of State and to the entire Kenyan people’s confraternal.

Somalia

H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmajo”, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

We have been deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki.

In my name and on behalf of the Somali people and Government, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to you, Your Excellency, and through you to the Government and people of Kenya as a whole.

President Kibaki will be long remembered for his achievements during his tenure especially the role he played in Kenya’s socio-economic transformation, peace, development and security.

As we stand united in mourning and join you and the people of Kenyan in grief, my condolences, once again, to Your Excellency, the bereaved family and all Kenyans. We lost a great leader and a true Pan-Africanist.

Zimbabwe

H.E. Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe It is with a great sense of shock and grief that I learnt of the passing on of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya on 22nd April, 2022.

On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest condolences to you, and through you to the Kibaki family and the people of the Republic of Kenya, on the sad loss of the man who spent most of his adult life in the service of his country.

His death has robbed the people of Kenya and Africa, of a distinguished statesman who fought for the development of Kenya and the continent at large. The people of Zimbabwe stand with the Government and the people of Kenya during this sad moment.

We in Zimbabwe, pray that the bereaved family and the entire Kenya nation may find solace in the very rich legacy of nation-building left behind by the late former Head of State.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

South Africa

H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I extended condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya following the passing away of former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki.

We send our deepest condolences to the family of former President Kibaki and to the people of Kenya in general. We mourn with them and share in their loss.

Ghana

H.E. Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana. This is to express my condolences and sympathies of the people and government of Ghana to President Uhuru Kenyatta, the people and Government of Kenya on the sad loss of the Third President of Kenya H.E. Mwai Kibaki, who gave so much of his life to the public service of his people and country.

Botswana

May His Soul Rest in Perfect Peace with God’s blessings

H.E. Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana It was with profound sadness that I learnt of the demise of former President Mwai Kibaki on Friday 22nd April, 2022.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Botswana, and indeed my own behalf, I wish to convey to you, to the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya, our deepest condolences and sympathies.

Former President Kibaki will be remembered for his contribution to Kenya’s development efforts through structured engagements between Government and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), as well as the Presidential Roundtable.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. May you find solace in HisAlmighty our Lord, during this difficult period.

May the Soul of the departed rest in eternal peace.

President Kibaki championed the cause of democracy and unity on Kenya and beyond.

Qatar

H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

I want to extend to Your Excellency and, through you, to your friendly people, my sincere condolences and sympathy on the sorrowful passing away of Kenya’s former President, H.E. the late Mwai Kibaki. Particularly to his bereaved family.

May the Almighty God grant the departed soul His mercy and rest it in peace. H.E. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar

On the sorrowful passing away of Kenya’s former President H.E. the late Mwai Kibaki, I want to express my sincere condolences and sympathy to your Excellency and, through you, to his bereaved family.

May the Almighty God grant the departed soul His mercy and rest it in peace. E. Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of

Interior of the State of Qatar. On behalf of the State of Qatar and my own behalf, I want to convey, on the sorrowful passing away of Kenya’s former President, H.E. the late Mwai Kibaki, our sincere condolences and sympathies to Your Excellency and, through you, to his bereaved family.

May the Almighty God grant the departed soul His mercy and rest it in peace.

Kuwait

H.H. Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

I have received the news of the death of the former President of the Republic of Kenya. Hon. Mwai Kibaki had remarkable contributions to the service of the country.

I express to you, Excellency, and to the people of the friendly Republic of Kenya and to the family of the deceased my sincere condolences and my sincere sympathy, as I ask Almighty God to pour wide mercy the deceased and to his relatives’ patience.

India

H.E. Narendra Modi, President of the Republic of India. We mourn the sad demise of former President Mwai Kibaki, whose contributions to India-Kenya relations, including through his participation in Inia-Africa Forum Summits in 2008 and 2011, will be remembered. Our thoughts and sympathies are with hisfamily, friends and all Kenyans.

Brazil

H.E. Silvio Jose Albuquerque e Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

The Government of Brazil would like to convey its heartfelt condolences to the family of the late former President, the Kenyan Government as well as the people of Kenya, for the immense loss of a loved one and distinguished politician. His H.E. Mwai Kibaki’s memory will be honoured for his courageous leadership during his tenure as President of the Republic of Kenya. He will also be remembered for his legacy of dedication and courage, pragmatic leadership and his distinguished academic work.

Burundi

H.E. President Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I learnt of the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of Kenya. My deepest condolences to his family, to my brother H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta and to all.

Malawi

E. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi. I have learnt with profound sorrow the passing on of the late H. E. Mr. Mwai Kibaki, the Third President of the Republic of Kenya on 22nd April, 2022. I extend deepest condolences to the family of the late President and the People of Kenya on the demise of this illustrious Son of Kenya.

Zambia

H.E. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia.

Deeply saddened to learn of the death of third President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. MwaI Kibaki. We extend our profound condolences to the bereaved family and to the people of Kenya on the passing away of this great son of Africa.

May His Soul Rest in Peace.

Jamaica

Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica. It is with much sadness that I have learnt of the passing of former President Mwai Kibaki. On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I extend our sincere condolences to the Government and people of Kenya as you mourn the passing of one of Kenya’s distinguished statesmen.

President Kibaki’s commitment to the self determination of the Kenyan people, as demonstrated by his participation in the drafting of the 1963 Constitution of Kenya, as well as his efforts to promote economic and social development, are legacies that will continue to shape Kenya’s future. Indeed, his designation as one of the ‘Top 100 People in the World with the potential to lead’ by Time Magazine in 1974, foretold the various capacities in which he would later serve his country including as President, Vice- President and in various ministerial capacities. His was a life of dedication and service.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, as well as the Government and people of Kenya, during this time of bereavement.

May he Rest in Peace.

Eswatini

H.E. Mr. Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

I have it in command by His Majesty, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini, as well as on my own, to express our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President Mwai Kibaki, a man that was held in high respect within the Republic of Kenya.

Recounting the resolute contributions that the former President made with transforming the politics of Kenya and encouraging East African Immigration, his fighting spirit for the greater good, will forever be remembered. May the Almighty God be with his family and loved ones in this dark hour of bereavement.

China

Ministry of Foreign Affairs China

Kindly accept the condolences on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the passing on of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, the Third President of the Republic of Kenya.

H.E. Mr. Kibaki was a great leader of Kenya and an old friend of the Chinese people, who made great contribution to the development of the China-Kenya friendly relations. Please accept our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy to his family.

H.E. Takako Suzuki, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Member of the House of Representatives.

I would like to express my sincere condolences to his family, the government and the people of Kenya on the occasion of demise of H.E Hon. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya.

On behalf of the people of Japan, I would like to convey our gratitude for your statement of solidarity when the Great East of Japan earthquake occurred.

I would also like to express our gratitude for his Excellency’s great effort in the development of friendship and relations between Japan and Kenya.

Russia

Mr. V. Tkachenko Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. It is with deep sorrow that we have received the sad news of the passing of the third President of the Republic of Kenya, Mwai Kibaki.

President Kibaki was well known in Russia as an outstanding civil servant, who earned his well-deserved authority in the eyes of his compatriots and of the world community, and who actively promoted peace and progress in the African continent.

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation I convey our heartfelt condolences. I kindly convey the words of support and sympathy to Mr. Kibaki’s loved ones.

Israel

H.E. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel. I was saddened to learn of the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, and wish to convey my

sincere condolences to the Kenyan nation for this loss.

Mr. Kibaki was a committed and competent leader responsible for stimulating growth and progress that greatly contributed to the well-being of his countrymen. He earned the respect of his own people as well as of countries around the world, the State of Israel among them.

On behalf of the State of Israel, I relay my deepest sympathies.

Finland

H.E. Sauli Niinisto, President, Republic of Finland

I was saddened to receive the news of the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya.

On behalf of the people of Finland and on my own behalf, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Kibaki and the people of Kenya.

Hungary

H.E. János Áder, President of the Republic of Hungary. It is with deep sorrow that I have learned about the passing away of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, the third President of the Republic of Kenya. He was a significant personality in the political life of Kenya, and his tireless work for the progress of his country remains an example for all.

Let me express my sincere condolences to Your Excellency, the mourning family and to the people of Kenya.

Thailand

H.E. (Ret) General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of H.E. Hon. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya.

On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand,I wish to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to Your Excellency, the bereaved family of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, the Government and the bereaved family of President Kibaki, the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya on this irreparable loss. His Excellency’s tireless dedication and great service to his country willalways be remembered.

H.E. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand

I learned with deep sorrow of the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of theRepublic of Kenya.

During this time of grief, I would like to extend my profound condolences to the bereaved family of President Kibaki and the people of the Republic of Kenya for this great loss. He will always be remembered for his great contribution to the developmentof Kenya.

Cuba

H.E. Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cuba. With deep sorrow we have learned the deceased of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya. Last 22nd April.

We deeply regret the loss of such important figure for the Kenyan people. On behalf of the Government and the Cuban people I express my deepest condolences.

Vietnam

H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc. President, Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. I am deeply saddened by the demise of H.E, Former President of the Republic of Kenya Mwai Kibaki on 22nd April, 2022.

H.E. Mwai Kibaki made significant contributions in the construction and development of the country. The passing away of H.E. Mwai Kibaki is a great loss for the State and the people of Kenya.

On behalf of the State of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, the people of Viet Nama and on my own behalf, may I convey to You and by Your Excellency, to the State, people of Kenya and to the relatives of H.E. Mwai Kibaki our deepest condolences.

Seychelles

H.E. Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles

It is with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of H.E Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, I offer my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of the former President, and to the people of the Republic of Kenya. May they find comfort and strengthen during this time of grief.

H.E. Kibaki will be remembered for his longstanding political career spanning over decades and his dedicated service to the people of Kenya.

In reiterating our sincere condolences, please accept Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

H.E. Brahim Ghali, President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I learnt of the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya.

On behalf of the People Sahrawi Republic and my own, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the people of the Republic of Kenya and to the family of President Kibaki.

By passing on of the third President of Kenya, Africa has lost one of its finest sons and a dedicated public servant.

He dedication to the economic transformation of Kenya and his work towards regional integration will be remembered for many generations.

Excellency, the people of Sahrawi Republic stand with Kenya in this sorrowful time.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Palestine

H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine

We send Your Excellency and the People of Kenya, in the name of the State of Palestine and its People, our heartfelt condolences for the passing of H.E. Mr. Mwai Kibaki,

Kenya’s former President, the distinguished politician and outstanding economist who dedicated his life to serve his nation and people.

We call on God to bless the late President Kibaki with eternal compassion and peace in his death, and to bestow upon You and his honourable family ultimate patience and serenity, and appropriate condolence, and to protect You and Your people from all harms.

Eritrea

Government of the State of Eritrea It is with deep sorrow that I extend my sincere condolences on behalf of my government for passing of Kenya’s former President H.E. Mwai Kibaki.

I wish to express our condolences to the government and people of Kenya during this difficult period.

Barbados Senator Dr. The Most Honorable Jerome Walcott, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade, Barbados

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend sincere condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya on the passing of H.E. Hon. Mwai Kibaki, the third President of the Republic of Kenya.

Former President Kibaki will be remembered as one of the lead architects of Kenya’s post-independence legacy, overseeing the adoption of a new constitution, enacting transformational policies for economic development, expending education through the launch of free primary schooling and the further expansion of access to healthcare, all of which reflected his firm commitment to social empowerment and human rights for all Kenyans.

He will also be remembered for his commitment to regionalism, his advocacy for the expansion of the East African Community, and his championship of freedom of movement and trade liberalization within the regional block. Indeed, his is a legacy of service not only to Kenya, but to the African continent and the Global South at large.

African Union

Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union

It is with sadness that I learnt of the passing of former President Mwai Kibaki that occurred on 23rd April, 2022.

On behalf of the African Union Commission and on my behalf, I wish to express my sincere condolences to his family, Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya.

Africa has lost a statesman, a brilliant economist and a champion of regional cooperation in the East Africa region.

We pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and offer our prayers to his family in this time of sorrow.

AU- IBAR

Commission of the African Union’s Interafrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).

It is indeed a sad news to learn that Kenya has lost such a Great Statesman and Pan- Africanist who worked tirelessly to change the lives of the Kenyan people through many of his achievements during his tenure.

We stand with the Kenyan nation during this mourning period and pray that the Almighty God grant you strength and serenity during this period. And may H.E. Mwai Kibaki’s soul in eternal peace.

London

Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland QC, Commonwealth Secretary-General, London

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of former President Mwai Kibaki. On behalf of the Commonwealth, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his family and to the Government and people of Kenya at this time of great loss.

The Commonwealth family have lost a leader and a great advocate, who demonstrated passion and commitment towards advancing the shared values and aspirations of our Commonwealth of Nations.

The legacy that Mr. Kibaki leaves behind is one that we can all be proud of and should aspire to emulate. He was an example of the best that the Commonwealth can offer and will be warmly remembered for his personal integrity.

During this time of grief, I wish to reassure you and the nation of the abiding solidarity and unflinching support of the Commonwealth.

EAC

East Africa Community Secretariat conveys deepest sympathy to the family,

Government and people of the Republic of Kenya following the demise of H. E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya.

Bujumbura- ICGLR

Amb. João Samuel Caholo, Executive Secretary, International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, Bujumbura

I am saddened to learn of the passing on of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, the former President of the Republic of Kenya. Indeed, the country as well as the Great Lakes Region has lost a great leader.

The ICGLR will remember H.E. President Kibaki as one of the Founding Fathers of our organization and who participated in among others, the signing of the Pact on Security,

Stability and Stability in the Great Lakes Region in Nairobi in 2006. He ensured the implementation of the ideals of the Pact as demonstrated in the key roles he played in the negotiations between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23, the signing of the Peace Agreement between the Sudanese Government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement as well as the resolution of the crisis in South Sudan.

On behalf of the staff at the ICGLR Secretariat and on my own behalf, I extend my profound condolences to your Excellency, to the bereaved family and the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya during this period of mourning.

May his soul rest in peace.

SADC

Mr. Elias M. Magosi, Executive Secretary, Southern African Development Community Secretariat.

I have learnt with deep sadness the passing on of the third President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mwai Kibaki who died on 21st April, 2022 at the age of 90.

On behalf of the SADC Secretariat, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and prayers to you, the people of Kenya and indeed the bereaved family for this great loss.

With the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, the Republic of Kenya and the African continent at large, have lost a great statesman and a Pan-Africanist who dedicated his entire life to public service, having served, among other key positions, as member of Parliament, Minister of Finance, Vice President and later a President of this great Republic.

AFDB

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group

It is with profound sorrow that I have learnt of the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, C.G.H, the third and former President of the Republic of Kenya.

President Kibaki was a valued friend and partner of the African Development Bank. During his presidency, the Bank partnered with the Government of Kenya to construct the Nairobi-Thika Superhighway, which is a landmark and one of the biggest infrastructural projects in Kenya that drives the country’s economic development and fosters regional integration.

As a distinguished African statesman and renowned economist, President Kibaki was steadfast in advancing economic growth and wellbeing for all Kenyans. He leaves a remarkable legacy that will remain indelible for many decades to come.

On this very sad moment, and on behalf of the Board of Directors, Senior Management and staff of the African Development Bank, I wish to express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolence to your Excellency, the family of President Kibaki and to the Government and people of Kenya.

May God give you comfort and solace during this difficult period. May his soul of our dearly beloved late President Kibaki rest in peace.

UNON

Mrs. Zainab Hawa Bangura, Under-Secretary-General & Director-General, United Nations Office in Nairobi.

The United Nations Office at Nairobi wishes to express its sincere condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya on the death of the third President of Kenya, H.E. Emilio Mwai Kibaki, who passed away on 21 April 2022, at the age of 90.

UNON also extends its deepest sympathy to his bereaved family during this period of great sorrow .

UN-HABITAT

United Nations Human Settlements Programme UN-HABITAT conveys its condolence to the family, the Government and the People of Kenya following the demise of the former President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mr. Mwai Kibaki on Friday, 22nd April, 2022.

President Kibaki will be remembered for his legacy of civic responsibility in Kenya, for his patriotic leadership in ensuring national economic growth and for championing peace in the region.

UN Resident Coordinator in China

Mr. Siddhart Chatterjee, UN Resident Coordinator in China

We at the UN family in China are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya.

Mr. Kibaki was a prominent Kenyan statesman and a great economist. He has left behind a united and prosperous Kenya with free primary education, infrastructure developments in transport and energy, increased access to healthcare and more legacies that set the country on a promising path of transformational development.

As commended by Mr. Antonio Guterres, the Un Secretary-General, “President Kibaki will be remembered as a leader who made an important contribution to the development of Kenya,” something I have seen firsthand having lived in Kenya from 2004 to 2008 and subsequently from 2014 to 2020.

On behalf of the United Nations Country Team in China, I extend my sincere condolences on the passing of H.E. Mr. Kibaki, our heartfelt sympathies go to Mr.Kibaki’s family and the people and government of Kenya.

FAO

Mr. Qu Dongyu, Director-General, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

It is with sadness that I have learned of the demise of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya. On behalf of the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations and on my own behalf please accept our heartfelt condolences to the family and the people of Kenya.

UNESCO

Ms. Audrey Azoulay, Director-General, UNESCO

It was with immense sorrow that I learned of the passing of H.E. Mr. Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya. On behalf of UNESCO, and my own name,

I wish to extend to his family, his friends and the entire country my deepest sympathy for the loss of such an inspiring leader.

Indeed, Mr. Kibaki devoted his life to his country, playing a significant role in Kenya’s independence, socio-economic transformation, peace, development and security.

In addition, as a staunch advocate for Africa, he made an outstanding contribution to the international community and diplomacy.

This engagement was clear in Mr. Kibaki’s role as UNESCO Special Envoy for Water in Africa. His deep commitment to addressing water-related issues was visible in his work to make education central to water initiatives, to encourage sustainable water management, and to support access to safe water in communities. In all these efforts, he promoted the role of science and technology in African development, carrying high the values of our Organization.

As this allows, Mr. Kibaki’s vison resonated greatly with the mandate of UNESCO. I have no doubt that his spirit and dynamism will continue to guide us for many years to come.

League of Arab States

H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Secretary-General, League of Arab States

It is with great sadness that I have to express to you my most sincere condolences on the passing of the former President Mwai Kibaki.

President kibaki was a remarkable and exceptional leader and personal friend for years. He will surely be remembered for his distinguished record of public service, and his significant contributions for the prosperity of the people of Kenya.

Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with all his family and the people of the Republic of Kenya during this time of sorrow.

Slovak

The People of Slovak Republic would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Kenya on the passing away of H.E. Mwai Kibaki. Former President of the Republic of Kenya on 22nd April, 2022.

During this time of national mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kenya, particularly with the family of the former President. We share the sense of grief in the loss of an iconic leader and visionary statesman and honour his legacy as a true and dedicated public servant.

European Union

On behalf of the European Union, the EU Delegation to Kenya conveys its sincere condolences to the family and friends of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, to H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya, and to the Kenyan people on the passing

away of the former President of the Republic of Kenya. With the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, not just Kenya, but East Africa and the global community as a whole, have lost a true elder statesman who dedicated his life to public service. His achievements for Kenya since independence in many different roles – as President, Member of Parliament, and Leader of the Opposition – are innumerable.

Many Europeans will remember H.E. Mwai Kibaki foremost as the flagbearer, and then implementer, of Kenya’s return to fully fledged multi-party democracy. For this achievement, he retains Europeans’ sincerest respect and admiration.

International Civil Aviation Organization

It is with deep regret that we learned about the passing away of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, third President of the Republic of Kenya.

On behalf of the President of the ICAO Council, the Secretary-General of ICAO and the entire staff at EASF Regional office in Niarobi, kindly accept our sincere and heartfelt condolences. Our heartfelt condolences to the Government of Kenya and to the family of President Kibaki and we pray for comform and peace to the citizens of the Republic of Kenya.

May his soul rest in Peace.

Nigeria

Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I commiserated with the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya over the death of the former President Mwai Kibaki.

President Kibaki was a distinguished African statesman and leader who was humble and reform-minded. A brilliant technocrat who left a legacy of strong economic growth and impressive infrastructure, especially with his exemplary grassroots development projects.

He was brilliant technocrat who earned tremendous respect of the Kenyan people because of his track record while serving his country in different capacities as a scholar, parliamentarian, cabinet minister and President.

Tanzania

Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, Former President of the United Republic of Tanzania. I receive with shock, sadness and sorrow, news of the untimely passing of H.E Mwai Kibaki, former President of the Republic of Kenya. I wish to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to you and through you to the bereaved family and the great people of Kenya.

My wife Salma and I would like to inform you that we share your grief and join you in mourning the death of one of Kenya’s great sons and leader. Your loss is our loss and your pain is our too for were close to President Kibaki and his dear wife Lucy. That is why I attended the burial of the late Lucy Kibaki in Othaya. During his leadership, President Kibaki distinguished himself as being our leader as much as he was Kenya’s. I have firsthand knowledge and experience of how much he cared about promoting good relations between Kenya and Tanzania. He left a strong legacy which has translated into excellent relations which so happily exist between our two friendly countries.

President Mwai Kibaki worked tirelessly to advance the East African integration agenda. The East Africa Community and the East African cooperation and integration process is what it is today, thanks in many ways to his immense contribution. He was, also, a great Pan-Africanist who whole-heartedly championed African unity and integration.

I am not Kenyan, but I can dare say that the people of Kenya were lucky to have had Mwai Kibaki as President at the time he served. He was a wise and responsible leader who did not hesitate to do what he believed served the best interest of his country and the people of Kenya.

One example I can give as testimony to this is with regard to his exemplary leadership during his talks with ODM leader, my brother, Raila Odinga, aimed at resolving the crisis following the 2007 Kenya elections. I joined the talks at the invitation of President Mwai Kibaki when there was an impasse. As you may recall the talks were being led by Kofi Annan, the former Secretary General of the United Nations.

President Kibaki demonstrated the highest level of leadership skills and responsibility. It needed a strong, courageous and visionary leader like him to take the bold decision which gave Kenya, the Agreement which ended the crisis and guaranteed peace to the people of this great nation. I vividly remembered the decisive words he said which took Kenya from the brink. He said: “so be it”.

My dear brother President Kenyatta, I am sorry I would not be able to join you and the people of Kenya at the funeral of this great leader of our time, but I will be with you in spirit, praying for a smooth event. I promise to come and see you and the bereaved family at the earliest possible opportunity. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Makerere University

Makerere University has learned with the deepest sadness of the passing of one of our most outstanding alumnus, former President of Kenya, H. E. Dr. Mwai Kibaki.

The memory of this Gallant son of Makerere University and now blessed ancestor will forever be etched in our hearts. Dr. Kibaki graduated top of his class with a First-Class Honours Degree (BA) in Economics in 1955. He was a resident of the University Hall.

In recognition of his distinguished and outstanding contribution to public service at the national, regional and international levels, Makerere University bestowed him Honorary Doctorate of Laws upon H. E. Dr. Kibaki on 24th January, 2012 during the 62nd Graduation Ceremony. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Sudan

H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, Vice President & Chair of gender and Youth cluster, Republic of South Sudan

I was deeply saddened to receive the news of the passing of the former President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mwai Kibaki. It is not only Kenya, but the entire continent that has lost a staunch Pan-Africanist and a humbled servant. Although we may meet this news with sadness, we must not forget to celebrate his vibrant and extensive legacy.

History will forever remember Mzee Kibaki for the central role he played in the facilitation, negotiation and eventually the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) ON January 9th, 2005 in Nairobi. President Kibaki was photographed alongside our late hero Dr. John Garang de Mabior and Ali Osman Taha, in a moment that forever changed the history of the Sudan and ultimately gave birth the world’s youngest nation.

When I lost my husband and our nation lost its leader, in 2005, President Kibaki was quick to reach out to me and my family to provide support and comfort. Under his presidency, Kenya spared no effort in the remembrance of the Dr. John Garang de Mabior, May their spirits rest in eternal peace.

My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kibaki family during this difficult time. I pray that they are able to find courage in his resounding legacy. The people of South Sudan will forever cherish his memory.

Diaspora Kenyans

Mr. Lucas Kamau, Kenya Community Chairperson’s Council in the United Kingdom

On behalf of Kenyans living in the United Kingdom, I offer our deepest sympathy on the passing of former President H.E. Mwai Kibaki.

President Kibaki steadfastly steered Kenya’s economy through turbulent economic times with wisdom and foresight creating a conducive atmosphere for investors which saw the Kenyan economy rapidly grow. He boasts of long public service and his legacy includes, ushering in economic reforms and a new constitution for Kenya, initiating free primary school education and establishing of infrastructure throughout the country.

We honour his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and friends.