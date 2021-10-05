World leaders deny wrongdoing after Pandora leaks

BBC Panorama and the Guardian have led the investigation in the UK.

Other leaders linked to the leak include:

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis , who allegedly failed to declare an offshore investment company used to purchase two villas for £12m in the south of France

, who allegedly failed to declare an offshore investment company used to purchase two villas for £12m in the south of France Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta , who – along with six members of his family – has been linked to 13 offshore companies

, who – along with six members of his family – has been linked to 13 offshore companies Chile’s President Sebastián Piñera , a billionaire businessman, who is accused of selling a copper and iron mine in an environmentally sensitive area to a childhood friend, as detailed in Spain’s El Pais newspaper

, a billionaire businessman, who is accused of selling a copper and iron mine in an environmentally sensitive area to a childhood friend, as detailed in Spain’s El Pais newspaper And Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, whose family and close associates have allegedly been secretly involved in property deals in the UK worth more than £400m

In a tweet thread, the Czech prime minister said the allegations are an attempt to influence elections scheduled for this week and insisted he has “never done anything wrong or illegal”.

Mr Kenyatta said the investigation “will go a long way in enhancing the financial transparency and openness that we require in Kenya and around the globe”, and promised to “respond comprehensively” to the leak once he returned from a state visit abroad.

The Pandora Papers show no evidence that the Kenyatta family stole or hid state assets in their offshore companies.

And a statement from Mr Piñera’s office said he denied taking part in or having any information on the sale of the Dominga mining project.

President Aliyev and his family did not respond to attempts to contact them, according to The Guardian.