World marathon champion Kipchoge in Austria for INEOS challenge

World marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge began his first day in Vienna by running on the challenge course with several of his pacemakers.

Kipchoge who arrived in Vienna Tuesday is poised to complete a marathon in less than two hours this weekend when the INEOS 1;59 will be held in Austria. KBC Channel One will air the race live.

Kipchoge seeks to shatter his own world record set last year at the Berlin City marathon of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds.

This will be his second attempt to break the two-hours barrier after coming close in May 2017 in the Nike’s Breaking2 project held at the Monza Formula one track in Italy.

The marathon bigwig held his first training alongside: Ethiopian Selemon Barega who won a Silver medal in the 5000m in the world championships, Justus Kimutai, 2013 IAAF World Cross Country Silver medalist Ronald Kwemoi and Lopez Lomong of USA among others.

Meanwhile, Safaricom CEO, Michael Joseph has announced that the company will change the M-Pesa logo for seven days to give the telecommunication company a unique window in history to support the great marathoner and to equally empower Kenyans in supporting Kipchoge.

The company has promised its subscribers a free SMS line to send congratulatory messages to the World’s greatest marathoner. They will also get free bundles to stream live INEOS1:59 on YouTube.