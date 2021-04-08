World Masters Hockey announce dates for 2022 World Cup

After a series of postponements and cancellations due to Covid 19, World Masters Hockey(WMH), finally announced dates for the 2022 World Cups, for Masters Hockey.

The series is set to be played in four different continents, starting with the WMH Indoor Hockey World Cup in the USA in early 2022.

In a communique to the media, it partly read: “These will be the inaugural events for WMH and we thank everyone for their support, over the past few years, which has allowed us to get to this point.”

The details are as follows:

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Indoor World Cup

February 15 – 20 – Virginia Beach, USA

O45 W & M

O50 W & M

Outdoor World Cup

August 12-21 – Nottingham, England

O35 W & M

O40 W & M

October 1-10 – Cape Town, RSA

O45 – O55 M

O45 – O65 W

O55 M Spirit of Masters

O55 – O65 W Spirit of Masters

October 19-29 – Tokyo, Japan

O60 – O80 M

O60 – O80 M Spirit of Masters

Links to the host nations’ websites will be provided by WMH in the coming weeks and it is expected that they will be emailing expression of interests for the Indoor Hockey World Cup.

“While WMH and the host nations are excited to announce these dates, we do still need to keep in mind that the health and safety of all players and participants is paramount, and so we continue to monitor the effects of the pandemic and will notify you immediately if anything changes.” The communique further stated.

Tell Us What You Think