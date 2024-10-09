World Mental Health Day: Nguvu Change Leader underlines overlooked needs of caregivers

Nguvu Change Leader, Mical Imbukwa has emphasised that Kenya’s Mental Health Policy and Mental Health (Amendment) Act must include caregivers’ rights and support services.

Every year, World Mental Health Day marked on October 10 arrives to underline the growing need for actionable steps and policies that can make healthcare systems more inclusive and effective.

Budgetary inadequacies in the healthcare system are a significant concern, especially in Kenya, where one in four citizens suffers from a mental health issue.

In 2020, Kenya established a Mental Health Taskforce, which identified depression, suicide, substance use disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and psychosis as the major mental illnesses affecting the population.

The lack of policy support however affects not only those suffering from mental disorders but also their caregivers. “Caring for a person with mental illness takes a huge toll on caregivers. Due to the emotional and physical demands imposed on them, caregivers are very often at risk of developing psychological issues including acute stress and depression. Their mental wellness is rarely prioritized and their need for psychosocial support is often overlooked,” says Nguvu Change Leader Mical Imbukwa.

Mical’s own story bears testimony to the blatant as well as subtle abuse and systemic injustices she has suffered ranging from religious brainwashing to discrimination at a toxic workplace which affected her physical as well as mental well-being and also stifled her professional growth and aspirations.

As a single, childless woman, she also found herself caring for an older brother who suffers from alcohol use disorder (AUD) and narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

Her petition is a plea for all caregivers who have also struggled to assert their own needs and aspirations amidst familial pressures and obligations. Mical points out that the Ministry of Health has developed the Kenya Mental Health Policy 2015-2030, ensuring optimal health and well-being for all citizens.

However, she emphasises that the mental health rights of caregivers must be explicitly outlined within the policy as well as in the Mental Health (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Additionally, there is a critical need for the government to prioritise mental health financing for interventions and programs to effectively support both individuals with mental disorders and their caregivers.

The passionate journalist from Vihiga, dedicated to championing women’s rights and gender equality, in her online petition has also urged the Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary, Dr Debra Mulongo Barasa, to work with relevant stakeholders to amend the Kenya Mental Health Policy and support caregivers.

Nguvu Collective is also synergising with Nivishe Foundation, a youth and women-led organization to address the neglected mental health needs of caregivers, advocate for the human rights of mental health patients and push for broader national interventions.

“The goal of these collaborative efforts is to spark a nationwide conversation highlighting the often-neglected struggles of caregivers, the majority of whom are women, whose mental health risks have increased due to the intense emotional and physical demands placed upon them,” concludes Mical.