World Mental Health Day

by KBC Videos

Lack of awareness, stigma and misdiagnosis have been identified as some of theimpediments in addressing mental health issues in the country. Survivors say overcoming mental health in an unequal world is no mean feat. Serfine Achieng Ouma spoke to Peter Waweru Muthumbi about his two-decade struggle with depression and 4 suicide attempts.

  

