World Motorsport Federation to support Kenya’s road safety, climate change

Written By: Bernard Okumu
7

President Uhuru Kenyatta poses for a picture at State House Nairobi with FIA President Jean Todt ,l, and Sports CS Amina Mohammeed and WRC Safari Rally Project CEO Phineas Kimathi on November 25th 2020

 

World Motorsport Federation (FIA) has announced a plan to support Kenya’s road safety and climate change adaptation programs ahead of next year’s Safari Rally.

The commitment was made today by the President of the FIA Jean Todt during a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Mr Todt, who is also the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General on Road Safety, is in the country to asses Kenya’s preparedness ahead of the World Rally Championship event which makes a comeback after 18 years.

FIA President Jean Todt at State House Nairobi

The FIA boss said Kenya is a key partner of his organization and pledged to continue working closely with the Kenyan Government to ensure that the return of the Safari Rally contributes to the socioeconomic progress of the country.

President Kenyatta welcomed the offer by the FIA saying a road safety campaign will be rolled out ahead of next year’s Safari Rally.

He regretted the postponement of the rally to next year due to Covid-19 saying Kenya will be better prepared to host the iconic global motorsport event.

Once again, President Kenyatta thanked Mr Todt for overseeing the Safari Rally’s return to the global stage saying the achievement raised Kenya’s profile as a sporting nation.

The two leaders discussed several other programs of mutual interest between FIA including the ongoing digitization of vehicle number plates so as to enhance enforcement of road safety measures.

Also discussed was the partnership between FIA and the Kenyan private sector in the manufacture of certified motorsport gear such as helmets.

