World Ozone Day: Kenyans urged to forsake harmful plastics

Kenyans have been advised against the continued use of coolants and other household items that contain harmful Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry Hon Keriako Tobiko has said.

Speaking in Isiolo County while leading the nation to mark the International Ozone Day, Hon Tobiko said the need for cooling is growing rapidly in the country and that cold chains for fresh produce as well as safe transport and storage of vaccines are of necessity.

However, the CS noted that phasing down HFCs and at the same time improving energy efficiency in the cooling sector, the country would be contributing to combating climate change.

Tobiko assured that as a government, they will continue to raise the awareness needed among the general public of the potential wider impact the work of protecting the ozone layer has on safeguarding people and the planet.

The theme of the International Ozone Day 2021 is Montreal Protocol – keeping us, our food and vaccines cool.

Mithika Mwenda, the Executive Director, Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) said the International Ozone Day is a stark reminder of how man’s activities continue to endanger the very environment that was meant to sustain our lives and our livelihoods.

Science, he said has pointed out that a number of commonly used chemicals at home and in our various office premises are extremely damaging to the ozone layer, which acts as our shield against the harmful rays from the sun.

“Ozone layer depletion can exposed mankind to the ravages of climate change; and at our slack pace of acting against some of these dangerous chemicals, am afraid, it may be too late for us to reverse the rate at which climate change is to take place,” he said.

PACJA has been advancing the approach of locally led actions, which ensures that climate actions are just and respond to the needs of African communities.

Recently, PACJA signed an MoU with an American-based firm to advance issues around the Circular Economy to galvanize communities towards waste circularity.

“We want waste products repurposed as a raw material for new products and I believe that our able Cabinet Secretary will lead our government to see into it on how the issue of circular economy could be strengthened so that we do not compromise the need to safeguard our environment with our responsibility of ensuring jobs to our youths,” he said.