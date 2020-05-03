World Press Freedom Day: Attack on journalists amid pandemic worrying

As the world celebrates press freedom Sunday, Nairobi and Mombasa have been listed as violence hot spots following increased cases of violence against journalists and media workers.

According to ARTICLE 19 Eastern Africa, the regional office that monitors and documents violations of freedom of expression, 22 cases of violence against journalists and media workers have been recorded between March and April this year, at the height of Coronavirus pandemic in Kenya.

In a statement on Sunday, the Regional Director Mugambi Kiai says the number of attacks on journalists, harassment and intimidation rose from 53 to 59 between May 2019 and April 2020.

He says the attacks, increased significantly in the first quarter of 2020 with recorded cases reaching 36.

He said the attacks were carried out by security agents, government officials, and organized mobs to stifle and control the press, and limit the free flow of information in 22 Counties.

Nairobi recorded the highest violations with 13 incidents, followed by Mombasa with six and Turkana witnessing four cases. The other 19 counties recorded between three and one cases each.

Kiai says free press cannot thrive in an environment in which journalists are constantly under severe and constant attack, saying it undermines freedom of expression, and democracy.

”The attacks were carried out by security agents, government officials, and organised mobs – including primary school pupils in a manner that clearly demonstrates a sustained effort to stifle and control the press, and limit the free flow of information in 22 Counties,” said Kiai.

He cited coverage of the coronavirus health crisis, corruption and the 2022 succession politics as the most sensitive stories for journalists to report on in 2020 in Kenya.

He regretted that despite filing complaints with police cases of attacks and threats against individual journalists are rarely investigated. Of the 59 violations recorded by ARTICLE 19, only one case involving a non-state actor has been investigated with the perpetrators subsequently being taken to court.

“This is a mere 1% rate of effective investigation and which suggests a high level of impunity regarding attacks on journalists in the country…Failure to bring those responsible for attacks on journalists to account sends the signal that the media can be silenced through violence”, notes Kiai.

The theme of this year’s Press Freedom Day is “Journalism Without Fear and Favour”.

Elsewhere, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, a number of virtual activities have been lined up.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) will celebrate the day on Monday starting from 9:00 am with Covid-19 pandemic being the main highlight.

The proceedings will take place through a Webinar that will be streamed live on KBC during the #NewsCheck programme and MCKs social media platforms.

The panelists and keynote speakers are drawn from MCK, local media houses, unions, Transparency International and the National Police Service will hold discussions on safety and protection of and access to information by journalists, media workers and independent content producers during the coverage of Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

Frontline journalists covering the pandemic will be sharing their experiences.