World Radio Day is celebrated around the world every year on February 13th

As we (Kenya Broadcasting Corporation) celebrate 93 years of broadcasting, we thought it best to explain the significance and importance of celebrating World Radio Day. But before that, a brief history of our awesomeness.

A brief History of KBC by Eric Biegon

Since its first broadcast in 1928 as East African Broadcasting Corporation (EABC) when Kenya was a British colony, the national broadcaster has grown into a multimedia international broadcast service providing news and programming in more than 20 languages.

Its first broadcast was in English targeting the colonial masters then Africans during the World War II merely to update relatives of African soldiers of what was happening at the war front.

In 1953, Kiswahili Service was established under the African Broadcasting Service (ABS) followed by Dholuo, Kikuyu, Kinandi, Kiluhya, Kikamba and Arabic.

Six years later, regional radios were rolled out as Sauti ya Mvita in Mombasa, Mount Kenya Station in Nyeri and Lake Station in Kisumu.

A Brief History of World Radio Day (WRD)

World Radio Day is celebrated across the world every year on February 13th to toast one of the oldest and most widely consumed mediums of communication. The day was first proclaimed by the member states of UNESCO in 2011 and later adopted internationally by the UN General Assembly in 2012, the objective of World Radio Day is to promote the medium, increase accessibility, and encourage more people to use it.

What is the theme of this year’s WRD?

This year marks the celebrations’ tenth year and celebrates over 110 years of radio broadcasts around the world. The theme of this year is split into three: evolution, innovation and connection.

Evolution to acknowledge the resilience of radio and its ability to evolve with time accounts for its sustainability.

Innovation honours how the medium has adopted technologies to remain the preferred communication means for its mobility and accessibility.

Connection refers to radio’s ability to connect everyone but this year it celebrates how radio kept us informed during a global pandemic.

