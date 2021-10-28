World record for Chepngetich has been ratified

World records set earlier this year by Ruth Chepngetich has been ratified.

Chepngetich, the world marathon champion, clocked a world record of 1:04:02 when winning at the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label road race, on 4 April.

In a high-quality field, Chepngetich and seven other women passed through the first 5km in 15:07, but the lead pack had whittled down to five women by the 10km marker, reached in 30:21.

Chepngetich had just Yalemzerf Yehualaw and two-time world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri for company by the time she reached 15km in 45:29. Roughly 10 minutes later, Chepngetich started her long drive for home.

The Kenyan went on to win by 38 seconds, while Yehualaw and Obiri both finished inside 65 minutes. Chepngetich’s winning time of 1:04:02 broke the previous record of 1:04:31 that had been set by Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in Ras Al Khaimah on 21 February 2020.

“I am really happy with this amazing result,” said Chepngetich. “The world record is something I have been dreaming about for some time and I am so happy to do it on the streets of Istanbul.”

Chepngetich’s record was recently broken by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey, who won in Valencia last weekend with 1:02:52 – a mark that is pending ratification.