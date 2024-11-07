World Rugby Series:Shujaa in pool A of Dubai Sevens

The Kenya sevens rugby team Shujaa has been drawn in Pool A with France, South Africa and Australia in the HSBC Dubai Sevens which kicks off at the end of this month at the Sevens stadium in Dubai.

Shujaa will be seeking a triumphant return to the World Sevens series after their promotion this year.

It will be a battle for survival for all the 24 teams in the series who include men and women’s teams in the 2025 HSBC World series starting with the Dubai sevens on the 30th of this month to the 1st of December this year.

And the pools are fair game to all who will be put to the test starting with Pool A where Kenya will meet with the defending champions as well as the Olympic champions France,their continental rivals South Africa and Australia who beat them in the 2024 Olympic games.

The 2024 World Silver medalists Argentina are drawn in Pool B with Ireland, Great Britain and Uruguay ,while bronze medalists Fiji, New Zealand, USA and Spain are in Pool C.

The HSBC world seven series will mark a big milestone for women’s rugby as it will embrace gender parity with all rounds featuring combined men and women’s events to ensure women players have equal opportunities to showcase their talent to the world as they also receive equal participation fee.

Shujaa earned their promotion back to the HSBC series after the 2024 promotion and relegation play-off in Madrid where they beat Germany 33-15 to the delight of the nation.