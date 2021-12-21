World Rugby Sevens series: Shujaa land in pool D of Malaga leg

The national men’s rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ will face France, Canada and Wales in the third round of the IRB World rugby sevens circuit in Malaga Spain January 21st-23rd 2022.

Kenya will be seeking to improve on her performance at the opening two legs of the series held in December in Dubai where Kenya collected a total of 22 points to lie 8th on the standings.

Group A features series leaders and back to back Dubai winners South Africa, England,Fiji and Scotland.

Group B conists : Australia, Newzealand, Japan and Ireland while hosts Spain are pooled in group C together with USA, Argentina and Samoa.

The Malaga leg will be preceded by the fourth round of the series in Seville a week later.