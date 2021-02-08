World Ski Championship: Sabrina Simader Wanjiku to fly Kenya’s flag

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Sabrina Simader will represent Kenya at this year's World Ski Championship.

 

Sabrina Simader Wanjiku will represent Kenya at this year’s World Ski Championship scheduled to take place in Cortina Italy from February 8th-21st 2021.

The 22 year old skier will participate in three categories: Women’s Alpine Combined, Women’s Super G and the women’s down hill.

 

Sabrina Simader Wanjiku will compete in three categories at the 2021 World Ski championship

Sabrina who competed in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea in 2018 shared her aspirations for the championship saying:

‘My goal is it to show my fullest potential & to be as fast as I can possibly be.My favourite event is Super-G’’, Sabrina said.

Sabrina revealed that she was in tip top condition after recovering from a knee injury she sustained late last year.

‘’After my knee injury in end of October I’ve had a long rehab and I got back on skis in mid-December. Since then, I’m pretty satisfied with my healing & I have had good preparation mentally, physically & on skis as well’’, Sabrina remarked.

Sabrina fancies speed events which have emerged as her favorite. She was first placed at the Slovenia Super-G championships in 2019 and took first place at the International African World Championships in 2019.

The reigning Super G World Champion is Mikaela Shiffrin of USA.

As part of COVI19  counter measure, there will be no live public, but the event will be relayed by  Italian broadcasters as well as on the events app dubbed  Cortina 2021.

A total of 600 athletes from   71 nations have converged in  the Italian Ski resort town of Cortina d’Ampezzo battling for medals in 13 categories.

The Categories include: Downhill, Super-G, Giant Slalom, Slalom, Combined and Parallel Slalom among others.

