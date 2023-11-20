World Toilet Day: PWDs get assistive toilets in Mukuru kwa Ruben

Access to clean, comfortable and convenient public toilets for Persons with Disability (PWDs) still remains a challenge in the country.

This vulnerable group especially children in the slums have found it difficult to access sanitation facilities which is a human right.

In Ruben-Mukuru kwa Ruben, Nairobi County, a collaboration between Fresh Life, USAID Kenya, Nairobi County Government and WASH sought to bring dignity to children with various forms of physical disability after they launched assistive toilets in the community.

Ushered on Sunday during the World Toilet Day 2023, under the theme ‘Accelerating Change’ the toilets have been designed with rails to support those with physical impairments.

The group also focused on awareness creation on the impact of inadequate sanitation systems on groundwater – how they spread human waste into rivers, lakes, and soil, polluting the water resources.