Kenya’s representatives in shot put at the forthcoming World Under 20 Athletics Championship are hopeful of clinching medals at the championship set for August 17-22nd at MISC, Kasarani, Nairobi.

The Duo Dominic Kiprotich and Maureen Akisa will carry Kenya’s flags in the boys and girls categories respectively.

Maureen Akisa wil be the sole girls representative and is eyeing a podium place at the championship.

The 19 year old who once turned out for Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League side Ulinzi Starlets is relishing her chances at the world meet.

“I have a passion for both sports, but my heart is in short put I feel I can go further with the sport. I would like to make it one day to the podium,” said the 19 year old Akisa from Busia County.

Her counterpart in the field event Dominic Kiprotich who picked up Shot Put six years ago says he has a target of winning at home with his current training focusing on boosting his technical edge.

“My friend Nelson Yego challenged me to venture into the sports world. At first, I tried out javelin but my body did not respond to it. That’s when I made a decision to try out shot put. Through the shot put I went up to regional level. I did not advance very far because I lacked implements and a coach. Right now, my main focus is the release and throw techniques,” said the 17-year-old student from Kiberes Mixed Secondary School.

Kenya will also feature in Javelin as its second field event at the World Under 20 through Martha Musai and Wilson Letunyei.

Musai who clinched gold during the 2019 Africa U18 Athletics Championship is confident of finishing among the medalists at the Nairobi meet.

“I started competing in javelin while I was in class eight and proceeded to the national level, advancing to that level motivated me and started taking my training seriously. When I joined Ngoleni Girls High school, I continued with my training and improved which led me to winning a gold medal during the Africa Under 18 Championship in Algeria. I believe that I have the experience to compete and get a podium place. I can see a bright future in javelin though the competition will be tough” said Musai.

Her counterpart Wilson Lentunyei from Laikipia County who trains at Ngong is adamant of following on the winning path cleared by Julius Yego.

“I was drawn to Javelin when Yego won a world title during the Beijing World Athletics Championships. When I made it to team Kenya, I was so excited to get an opportunity to represent my county at an international level. I am confident that I can beat the world and take the top podium place during the Javelin finals’’, Said Letunyei.

Lentunyei who has represented Kenya thrice in the East Africa School Games, is currently working on his runway take off, angle of throwing his javelin among other techniques.