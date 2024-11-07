World Without Hunger Summit: President Ruto urges global action to address food security

President William Ruto has called for global action to address food security.

Speaking during the World Without Hunger Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Ruto emphasized the urgent need to harness the potential of agricultural systems to combat global hunger.

“It is time to attend to the need to maximize the potential of our agricultural and food systems to feed the world’s population as a matter of urgency,” President Ruto has stated.

Hosted by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, the summit gathered leaders and stakeholders committed to eradicating hunger worldwide.

He highlighted that one-third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted, mainly post-harvest, due to infrastructure, technological, and capacity deficits.

This annual loss of 1.3 billion tonnes equates to approximately $1 trillion, further exacerbating the world’s food deficit.

President Ruto underscored the severity of global hunger statistics, citing the 2024 State of Food Security and Nutrition report, which shows that in 2023, 733 million people worldwide faced hunger, with Africa suffering disproportionately, affecting one in five individuals.

Similarly, he emphasized that hunger not only affects health but also undermines productivity, opportunities, and basic human dignity.

To reverse these trends, Ruto called for collective, bold action targeting the root causes of hunger. This includes investing in sustainable food production and local agricultural systems to meet diverse community needs.

He also highlighted the necessity of agricultural education, especially as climate change intensifies food insecurity through unpredictable weather. “It is time to get ahead of the climate risk to food and nutrition by mobilizing resources for unified climate action,” he asserted.

In Kenya, agriculture remains a cornerstone of the economy, contributing 30pc of GDP and employing 80pc of the rural population.

Through Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, the government has prioritized agriculture as a strategic pillar for growth, aiming to achieve 100pc food and nutrition security by 2030.

Initiatives such as the De-Risking, Inclusion & Value Enhancement of Pastoral Economies (DRIVE) project and increased investment in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, which doubled to $30 million in 2023, are part of Kenya’s approach to supporting local food systems and vulnerable populations.

Consequently, Ruto urged for reforms in the global financial system to promote inclusivity and ensure that resources can be invested sustainably to address Africa’s unique challenges.

He pointed to the Nairobi Declaration from the Africa Climate Summit, which calls for international support in addressing the intersection of climate resilience, food security, and debt management.

Further, President Ruto commended organizations like the FAO and UNIDO for their roles in fostering sustainable food systems. He encouraged partnerships beyond policy toward achieving concrete goals, stating, “Our journey will require boldness and collaboration.”

Kenya, he affirmed, stands ready to support a world where no one goes hungry, marking a commitment to this global mission.