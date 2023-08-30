Worldcoin: Parliament told data collected in Kenya inaccessible

Kenyan authorities may not have access to the data collected by Worldcoin since the company servers are located in the United States.

The Head of Cyber Security at the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee David Njoka revealed to the National Assembly Ad Hoc Committee of Inquiry into the Worldcoin that more than 350,000 Kenyans registered with the cryptocurrency company within one week.

This means that despite orders suspending the operations of Worldcoin in the country, security agencies do not have access to the data that was collected by Worldcoin.

Worldcoin which is owned by Tools for Humanity caused alarm bells in Kenya early this month, when thousands of Kenyans queued to have their eyeballs scanned.

After almost two weeks of operation, the government suspended the activities of the company.

Njoka told the committee that the company identified itself as a research institution before escalating its data collection and processing activities.

Adhoc Committee Chair Gabriel Tongoyo told the team that information provided by the NC4 committee did not properly clarify the relationship between the cryptocurrency trade in Kenya and the recent activities of Worldcoin.

Njoka told the committee that, despite assurances by senior government officials that Worldcoin servers are in Kenya, it has been established that all the data owned by the company is stored in Amazon servers in the United States of America.

The NC4 team also affirmed that Worldcoin poses a threat to national security as Kenya cannot compel it to comply with Kenya’s regulatory laws as it lacks jurisdiction.