WorldCupIkoKBC I 2022 FIFA World Cup finals to be televised live on KBC TV and Radio stations

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata risks missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals after he was injured when they were beaten 3-2 by Cadiz in the Spanish League. Meanwhile , Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is hopeful that Belgium will get to a better position in this year’s World Cup finals after they were beaten by France in the semis of the 2018 edition. The 2022 FIFA World Cup finals will be televised live on KBC channel one and on KBC’s Radio stations beginning on the 20th of November to the 18th of December 2022. #WorldCupIkoKBC

