World’s first supply chain expo to be held in Beijing amid global economic uncertainties

World’s first supply chain expo to be held in Beijing amid global...

The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), the world’s first national-level supply chain expo, will be held in Beijing from Tuesday to Saturday, providing a platform for global enterprises to engage in trade promotion, investment cooperation and learning amid global economic challenges.

Over 500 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions from 55 countries and regions will participate in the expo, with 26 percent being international exhibitors.

Themed “Connecting the World for a Shared Future,” the expo includes multiple forums and exhibits innovative products, focusing on promoting global industrial and supply chain cooperation, green and low-carbon development, digital transformation and the healthy evolution of economic globalization.

Why now?

According to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the organizer of the expo, the world is undergoing unprecedented changes as economic globalization faces counter-currents, and the global economy is still recovering from the aftermath of COVID-19.

With global industrial and supply chains being reconstructed at an accelerated pace, countries are prioritizing the stability of these chains.

The CCPIT emphasizes that building a stable, secure and smooth global industrial and supply chain system is a common aspiration of global businesses and a shared responsibility of the international community.

China is not only a beneficiary and defender of global supply chain integration but also an explorer and constructor of a new global supply chain ecosystem, as stated by Wu Shengrong, head of the Department of Exhibition Management at the CCPIT, during a press conference on November 21.

He emphasized that the country has become deeply integrated into the world economy, with its high-speed rail, power equipment, construction machinery and shipbuilding serving as examples of “Made in China.”

Five supply chains exhibited

Spread across 100,000 square meters, the exhibition features five supply chains, including smart vehicles, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology, and healthy living, accompanied by a supply chain service exhibition area.

As an international platform, the exhibition integrates the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the supply chains, connecting small, medium, and large-sized enterprises. It promotes collaboration between industry, academia and research, facilitating interactions between Chinese and foreign enterprises.

The expo will release its industry report on global supply chain development, which is expected to offer insights on how to stimulate international trade for global suppliers.

“Our exhibition prioritizes making a substantial impact within the chain. We are shifting the focus from individual products to entire supply chains and ecosystems,” vice chairman of CCPIT Zhang Shaogang said.

“In terms of exhibition effectiveness, our emphasis is on long-term cooperation and mutual development, pioneering a new exhibition model,” he added.

26 percent international exhibitors

The response from U.S. businesses exceeded expectations, according to Zhang. Delegations from Global 500 companies and multinationals, including Amazon, ExxonMobil, Apple, FedEx Corporation and Tesla, will send senior representatives to the expo.

Some U.S. enterprises view the expo as a platform for product debuts, innovation and cooperation by showcasing a series of new products, technologies, and services, Zhang said.

For example, Honeywell Aerospace will demonstrate its gas turbine, the Auxiliary Power Units used for wide-body aircraft and GE HealthCare will exhibit its safe, stable, visible and touchable international supply chain with production, supply, and overseas marketing chains.

The participation of these companies and institutions fully demonstrates that “the stability of global industrial and supply chains is vital to global economic development,” said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a press conference last Thursday, adding that “it’s what the global community cares deeply about.”