World’s oldest person dies at age 119

Kane Tanaka was the second-oldest person ever recorded.

Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, has died in Japan at the age of 119 years. She has held the title of ‘world’s oldest person’ for the past three years and has attributed the feat to family, sleep, hope and faith.

Tanaka, who was born on January 2, 1903, died on April 19, the Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said. According to Guinness World Records, Tanaka was born prematurely on Jan. 2, 1903. She became the oldest living person in January 2019 at the age of 116 years and 28 days.

Tanaka loved chocolate and soda. During a 2019 presentation ceremony to celebrate her being the oldest person alive, she was given a box of chocolates — which she immediately opened and began devouring.

Tanaka was tapped to carry the Olympic torch during as part of the torch relay leading up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but her relatives deemed it too risky given COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Tanaka surpassed Sarah Knauss of the U.S. to become the second-longest lived person in recorded history. Jeanne Louise Calment, a French woman who died in 1997, remains the longest-lived person at 122 years and 164 days.

Following Tanaka’s passing, the titles of ‘oldest person living’ and ‘oldest person living (female)’ are currently being investigated. Further details will be announced in due course by the Guinness World Records.