WorldSkills to honour 100 TVET students

At least 100 students from Kenya’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions have a chance to represent the country during the WorldSkills International Competition that will be held in Lyon, France from next month.

This follows the launch of WorldSkills Kenya National Competition 2023 in which the students will compete in 19 skill areas among them, mechatronics and wielding.

“We as a government are fully committed to promoting skills and talents of the youth of this country. The youth form an integral part of the Government’s agenda and through this competition, we aim to inspire innovation, and empower the youth of Kenya to shape a brighter and more prosperous future,” said John Tuwei, Acting Director, Directorate of TVET.

Formed in 1950, in Spain, WorldSkills International has a membership of 85 countries.

Kenya became the 84th member of WorldSkills International on October 13, 2020.

Last year, Kenya bagged gold in the restaurant services category and a bronze in cooking during the WorldSkills Africa 2022 competition held in Namibia.

“The quality of TVET in the country has tremendously improved and through this kind of competitions, our students will be exposed to the International market. We are grateful for the development and corporate partners who have joined forces to harness the skills of the youth in the country,” added Dr. Kipkirui Langat, Director General, Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

The entrants in the the competition stand to gain industry-based developed test projects.

The competition has been organized by WorldSkills Kenya, TVETA, in collaboration with Ministry of Education, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

The four-day competition will be held at the Kenya School of TVET, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Boma International College of Hospitality and Technical University of Kenya.