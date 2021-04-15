WPL teams gets vaccinated; plead for safe resumption of football

“Football is a source of livelihood for us, it’s a way of life and our identity. Therefore, we would like to plead with the government to allow the safe resumption of football,” said Mathare United Women player Fauzia Kaunjeri.

All FKF Women Premier league clubs’ message was well represented by Fauzia in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

The vaccination process for the women, facilitated by the Football Kenya Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage, kicked off on Tuesday and runs through the week.

Thika Queens Coach Benta Achieng, put emphasis on the dire need to allow the safe resumption of women football in the country

“As the league that feeds the Women National team, Harambee Starlets, there is a dire need for the resumption of football, to help the girls have proper match fitness and also enable us to achieve our vision of qualifying for our first FIFA Women World Cup that will take place in Australia and Netherlands,” opined coach Achieng.

Thika Queens, Zetech Sparks, and Mathare United Women have joined Kibera Soccer Ladies, Kayole Starlet, Gaspo Women, and Vihiga Queens in receiving the Covid 19 vaccine, and three more teams are set to follow suit.

