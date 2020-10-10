World Rally Championship, WRC, has confirmed 2021 safari Rally dates following the release of its calendar .

Kenya’s fabled Safari Rally and Japan, were both included in this year’s FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) schedule but cancelled due to the corona virus pandemic

The cancellation of this year’s Safari Rally Kenya, one of global motorsport’s legendary contests, means the WRC returns to Africa, the world’s second largest continent by size, for the first time since 2002.

Croatia will host a round of the global series for the first time after being named in the 2021 calendar..

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Estonia is also included in the 12-round series after being called-up at short notice to host a widely-praised post-lock down restart event in September.

It was the Baltic state’s first WRC appearance in 2020.

Spain also returns to the Championship after a year’s absence.

The 2021 season will feature nine European events and three outside Europe.

Next year’s WRC has been strategically designed to allow for a continued Covid-19 impact on international sport by scheduling the majority of rounds from June on wards.

The 2021 championship in detail

The season kicks-off with the traditional season-opening Rallye Monte-Carlo in the French Alps. It will be followed by Rally Sweden.

Croatia forms the third round and will be held on 22 – 25 April in Zagreb.

Portugal’s late-May fixture is the first of three hot weather gravel rounds.

It is followed in June by Italy and Kenya, which completes the opening half of the championship.

2021 WRC CALENDAR

Monte-Carlo 21 – 24 January

2 .Sweden 11 – 14 February

Croatia 22 – 25 April*

4 .Portugal 20 – 23 May

Italy 3 – 6 June

6 Kenya 24 – 27 June

7 Estonia 15 – 18 July*

8 Finland 29 July – 1 August

9 UK 19 – 22 August*

10 Chile 9 – 12 September

11 Spain 14 – 17 October

12 Japan 11 – 14 November