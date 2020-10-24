WRC Safari Rally: Kenya to deliver event anchored on environmental conservation and road safety

The WRC Safari Rally project team aims to plant 18 million trees in the next 3 years to mark Kenya’s 18 years’ absence in the circuit.

The local safari rally committee which is keen on delivering a world class event, held a team bonding session in Mombasa, whereby they agreed that the legacy project should be anchored on two themes; environmental conservation and road safety.

The government is keen on the success of the event and has offered financial, administrative and technical support.

Speaking on the final day of the bonding session, CS for Sports Culture and Heritage, Amb. Dr. Amina Mohamed reiterated the president’s commitment: “the Safari Rally best embodies the spirit of possibility, a spirit that conquers and defies all odds. The return of this event is a seed that will inspire many of our people to move forward in life with enthusiastic hearts and with a clear sense of wholeness and an inspiration that has no limits.

“I am very proud of the work that you have all put into preparing for this event. You have constantly raised the bar assuring to deliver the greatest WRC event across all Rally circuits.” Dr. Amina added.

The event is expected to inject up to 6 Billion Kenya shillings in terms of foreign currency to the economy.

In addition, and in keeping with Kenya’s intent to lead and deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals, together, Kenya has mapped out a legacy project to secure sustainability and improve the conditions of our host institutions, host County and indeed, Kenya as a whole.

In terms of the second theme of road safety Dr. Amina stated that; “we are working together with various professionals to structure a road safety program to further embed the values of safe motoring for the benefit of all our people.”

