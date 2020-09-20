WRC Safari Rally local organizing committee welcome Resumption of Sports Protocols

The local organizing committee of the WRC Safari Rally, has welcomed, the government’s decision on resumption of sports protocol.

The return of the Safari Rally Kenya to the World Rally Championships(WRC) circuit had been pushed to 2021 following the coronavirus global pandemic.

It is a welcome relief to the committee, who had laid down elaborate measures to welcome the return of the country to the world circuit.

Upon receiving the news of cancellation in March CS Amina Mohamed stated that, “We will continue to prepare for the event as ground-works are already in top gear and look forward to welcoming rally professionals, teams and enthusiasts to Kenya when the event is re-convened next year. Postponing the event to 2021was not a single decision to make, however, we are cognizant of the present global challenges and assure the Safari Rally will mark a significant part of our country’s history as was intended for the next three years.”

Chief Executive Office, Phineas Kimathi, thanked the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage for the support accorded to them in preparations for the return of the Safari Rally to the World Rally to the World Rally Championship calendar next year.

“We are on track with preparations and the timely release of the Resumption of Sport Protocols will guide us towards the right direction.” He added.

Kenya has been out of the circuit for the last 17 years.

