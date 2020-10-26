WRC Safari Rally organizers set to structure elaborate road safety program

The Government, through WRC Safari Rally organisation, is working together with various professionals to structure an elaborate road safety program to further embed the values of safe motoring.

Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed made the announcement during the weekend’s Safari Rally retreat in Mombasa.

The CS noted that FIA’s operational priority is “Action For Road Safety” adding that “Kenya is obligated to follow suit as preparations for next year’s WRC Safari gather momentum’.

“The FIA President Mr. Jean Todt is also the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety. Recently, I was appointed to join the FIA High Level Panel for Road Safety and will join other members for the annual meeting on 28th October 2020. In this regard, we have enjoined the Kenya Automobile Association (AA), also an affiliate of FIA charged with the responsibility of handling mobility, to collaborate on this theme of road safety.

“”Our proposed intervention is to partner with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), to train the next generation of motorists on road safety, among other initiatives. We are in advanced discussions with President Jean Todt on a visit in

the near future to launch this project.”,CS Amina said.