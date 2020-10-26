WRC Safari Rally organizers set to structure elaborate road safety program

The Government, through WRC Safari Rally organisation, is working together with various professionals to structure an elaborate road safety program to further embed the values of safe motoring.
Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed made the announcement during the weekend’s Safari Rally retreat in Mombasa.
The CS noted that FIA’s operational priority is “Action For Road Safety” adding that “Kenya is obligated to follow suit as preparations for next year’s WRC Safari gather momentum’.
“The FIA President Mr. Jean Todt is also the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety. Recently, I was appointed to join the FIA High Level Panel for Road Safety and will join other members for the annual meeting on 28th October 2020. In this regard, we have enjoined the Kenya Automobile Association (AA), also an affiliate of FIA charged with the responsibility of handling mobility, to collaborate on this theme of road safety.
“”Our proposed intervention is to partner with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), to train the next generation of motorists on road safety, among other initiatives. We are in advanced discussions with President Jean Todt on a visit in
the near future to launch this project.”,CS Amina said.
In keeping with Kenya’s intent to lead and deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals, Amina added:
“We have mapped out a legacy project to secure sustainability and improve the conditions of our host institutions, host County and indeed, Kenya as a whole.The legacy project is anchored on two themes: environmental conservation and road safety
education.”
Amina said the journey towards the return of the Safari Rally to Kenya has brought many invaluable lessons; first, “that we must prepare better than we have in the past by working in concert with experts and allowing ample time to test preparations before the
actual event.”
“We must synergize our operations as government, to enhance efficiency and guarantee effective delivery. We must remain open to learning and improving our
structures to continue the tradition of hosting the most challenging WRC Rally course in the world”,Amina said.
Plans are afoot to plant 18 million trees over the next three years to commemorate the many years that the Safari Rally was out of the World Rally Championship (WRC).
Tell Us What You Think
Feedback Form